BURLINGTON — A Worcester woman, the center of a high-profile fight between two state prosecutors in an attempted murder case, was sentenced to 6 years in federal prison Friday for possession of a stolen firearm and a robbery count.
Veronica Lewis, 37, apologized in federal court for repeatedly shooting firearms instructor Darryl Montague, of Westford, as he provided her a second training session on June 29, 2015.
“I am so, so sorry,” said Lewis, who has had major mental health issues during her life. She was discharged from a New York mental hospital in January 2015 and sent to Vermont, her lawyer said
“I feel it robbed me of my life,” she said about her mental issues. Lewis appeared at the virtual hearing in U.S. District Court in Burlington from the Cheshire County, New Hampshire, Jail, where she is detained.
“You don’t have to fear me,” she said to the Montague family.
Lewis shot Montague twice in the face and once in the stomach with a .22 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver. He said the near-fatal shots came from 3 feet away, the length of his now needed cane as he held it up to the judge. He said his balance is poor as result of his various injuries.
“This, your honor, was no accident,” Montague told Judge Christina Reiss as he outlined in detail the physical havoc the shooting has caused him and his family.
The federal case is linked to a guilty plea in state court that Lewis has entered to an attempted second-degree murder charge. Lewis is due to be sentenced next week in that case to 20 years to life, all suspended but 10 years in prison. She will be placed under 40 years of state supervision with special conditions including, but not limited to, mental health treatment.
Lewis also will serve a maximum 3-year term of federal supervised release concurrent to any probation imposed in the state proceeding.
Lewis also will receive a mental health exam before she can be released from prison. She will begin her sentence in a federal prison, which has better facilities to deal with inmates with mental health issues.
Montague, who was hospitalized for 11 months, provided Judge Reiss seven pictures from shortly after the shooting as he recovered. He has grown a beard to hide the gunshot wounds, he said.
“Technically, I was dead, twice,” he said.
Montague, his voice starting to break, said he had promised his father, Harry, who died six months before the shooting, that he would take care of his aging mother. Instead, for the past 6 years, Montague himself has needed substantial assistance, as does his mother, who is now 90 years old.
He said he can’t process food and is deaf in one ear and can’t see with one eye.
“I had to learn to walk again,” he said. He also had more than $19,000 in dental work and $10,000 to $15,000 more needed. The injuries ruined his ability to do his job in property management.
Ann Montague was married for 55 years to Harry, who was well-known across Vermont as a leading sportsman. Her son was taking over his father’s gun shop and instructor’s position. She told about finding her wounded son along the side of Pettingill Road when she came out to tell him and Lewis that she had prepared lunch.
She said Lewis was nowhere to be found and her son was bleeding.
“She hurt him and left him,” Montague said about Lewis.
Mrs. Montague said she hoped Lewis would stay as far away as possible and not return to Vermont once free from prison.
“I’m so sorry she turned out the way she did,” Montague told the court. “We don’t need a person like her around here.”
Yet both the prosecution and defense admitted it was a tough case because there were different opinions by doctors on whether Lewis was sane or insane at the time of the shooting.
In the end, Acting U.S. Attorney Jon Ophradt and Assistant Federal Defender David McColgin said the plea was the right resolution. A trial would be a gamble and the plea provides for long-term supervision for Lewis once free from prison.
McColgin noted Lewis, who attended Long Island University for political science, is now well medicated and has stopped her disruptive and assaultive behavior that continued after her arrest.
Reiss agreed, noting it was a difficult case. Lewis will receive no credit on her federal sentence for the time she had been held in state custody prior to her federal arrest on June 12, 2019.
After the shooting, Lewis left Montague on the side of the road and fled with three bullets in the revolver and six extra bullets. She eventually made it back to Washington County, where she was living at 100 Acres Homestead on Gould Hill Road in Worcester, Detective Sgt. Mike Kamerling reported. She was found with the loaded stolen gun and ammo, he said.
Police said at the time 100 Acres Homestead was a Vermont licensed therapeutic community residence for people who are challenged with mental illness or struggling with life’s emotional stresses.
Lewis had received the first day of the 3-day safety program 3 days earlier.
Montague said during that first training session, Lewis asked multiple times about when she would be able to shoot a handgun, and whether .22 caliber ammunition could kill someone.
Prosecutors said a search of Lewis’s bedroom resulted in the seizure of targets from the June 26, 2015, training session, handwritten questions about embalming and body removal, a scrapbook entitled D.E.A.T.H., and a computer.
They said a search of the computer’s browsing history revealed Lewis had visited websites regarding crime-scene cleanup, crime statistics, prison sentences, poison ingredients, jails and prisons in Vermont, and “what to do after you’re arrested.”
Investigators also learned that Lewis had visited a funeral home in Burlington on June 23 and 24, 2015, where she insisted on seeing an embalming, asked questions about facial reconstructions, and stated “I have some ideas about death, and I need to explore them.”
Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives worked with State Police on the case.
Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George initially charged Lewis with attempted first-degree murder. George later dropped the felony charge when Lewis indicated she planned to use the insanity defense. George said she believed she would be unable to win the case and dismissed it, along with two other homicide cases.
Gov. Phil Scott asked Attorney General T.J. Donovan to take a look at the three cases and the veteran prosecutor refiled the attempted murder charges.
George, who was initially appointed state’s attorney by Scott, and worked for Donovan, took strong exception to having the three cases reviewed. The Vermont attorney general has the same jurisdiction in criminal cases as local state’s attorneys.
Donovan said he believed his office also would be able to successfully fight the insanity claim and he eventually re-filed charges in all three cases.
In the interim then-U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan had filed federal charges against Lewis. Nolan said she believed her office would be able to overcome the insanity defense.
On Jan. 5, Lewis entered a plea bargain with federal prosecutors, agreeing to plead guilty. Lewis agreed to waive using an affirmative defense of insanity.
While the examination in the state case showed she was insane at the time of the shooting, the federal government noted in March 2020, a forensic psychologist examined Lewis, and opined she was sane at the time of the offense. The ruling was, Lewis was able to appreciate the nature and quality and wrongfulness of her acts on June 29, 2015.
