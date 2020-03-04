WOODBURY – All budgets and floor votes passed at Town Meeting Day on Tuesday.
Voters approved the town budget of $335,420 and the highway budget of $556,520.
There were no contested elections.
Re-elected to three-year terms were Selectman Michael Gray; Treasurer Brandy Smith; Auditor Robin Durkee; and Ron Wells, lister and collector of delinquent taxes.
Patti Garbeck was elected to the Cemetery Commission (5 years).
Ginger Etkind, Margaret Wohlers, Brandy Smith and Robin Durkee were elected to the Library Board.
Steve Freihofner was elected as moderator and was elected for another 3-year term as a representative to the Hazen Unified Union School District Board, where he serves as chairman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.