WILLIAMSTOWN — Sewer rates are going up, a real “leash law” could be coming soon and the Select Board learned Monday concerns about the recent opening of some town roads to all-terrain vehicles will likely linger for awhile.
On a night when the board wasn’t able to take care of all of its scheduled business, members blessed what they were told was an overdue increase in sewer rates, appeared poised to put new teeth in a recently amended animal control ordinance, and were peppered with questions about ATVs.
In a bit of interesting twist the board’s latest virtual meeting was recessed until next Monday when members will meet face to face at the public safety building for the first time in three months.
Board member Matt Rouleau typically frowns on such special sessions, but said he was looking forward to the one next week.
“A second meeting in the same month and I’m actually happy about that,” Rouleau said. “Count me in.”
Due to the COVID-19 crisis the board has been meeting remotely since March and what may have been its last virtual acts involved approving sharp increases in rates paid by sewer users.
Acting on the recommendation of Town Manager Jackie Higgins, the board approved a 50 percent increase in the base rate that is assesses those hooked on to the town’s sewer system and a somewhat smaller increase for residents in the Cogswell Street area that receive sewer service from neighboring Barre Town.
Both, Higgins said, are the first such increases in more than a decade and reflect a real need for the town raise more money to cover mounting maintenance costs.
With respect to the town’s sewer system, Higgins said one big bill is coming soon and the projected cost of removing the sludge 400,000 gallons of sludge from a lagoon that is part of the treatment facility will dwarf the $120,000 the town has saved in annual $10,000 increments.
The last time the lagoon was cleaned nearly 13 years ago, Higgins said it cost roughly $200,000 and she is expecting that figure could jump to $300,000 this year.
“We will probably have to borrow to cover the cost,” she said.
Higgins urged the board to increase the base rate paid by the town’s sewer customers from $100 to $150 every six months would generate roughly $35,000 in new revenue. That money, she said, could be used to increase the annual appropriation to the sludge reserve, while using the balance to cover maintenance costs that are rising due to problems at pump stations.
Board members unanimously approved the increase, which will add $100 a year to the cost of the town’s sewer customers. They also approved a companion request they boost the annual fee paid by residents in the Cogswell Street area. Those residents now pay $311.60 every six months – a fee that will increase to $350 later this year as part of a plan to generate more money for maintenance.
Higgins said the current rate only leaves about $4,000 left over after the town pays Barre Town nearly $17,100 for handling the wastewater generated by those residents.
Though board members took fast action on the sewer rate increases requested by Higgins, they agreed to chew on one resident’s suggestion they put the word “leash” in what some mistakenly think is a leash law and deferred action on a petition requesting they drop Grandview Road from the on-road ATV trail network that opened last month.
Resident Cindy Cross-Greenia urged the board to take a fresh look at an animal control ordinance it just amended in December and consider clarifying vague language that, with limited exceptions, requires dogs and wolf hybrids be “… restrained from running at large.”
Cross-Greenia said that language as fueled confusion and created a loophole exploited by pet owners who routinely let their dogs wander off their property. The now-familiar argument advanced by dog owners is that ordinance doesn’t include the word leash and their pets are “restrained” because they respond to voice commands.
Cross-Greenia said that hasn’t been her experience and the board could clear up any ambiguity by making a simple amendment.
“Once you use the word ‘leash’ it’s a leash law,” she said, suggesting Williamstown could use one.
“Get these dogs on leashes,” she added. “It’s the same dogs running loose all the time.”
Board member Jessica Worn said Cross-Greenia raised a valid point.
“A large majority of Williamstown residents do not believe ‘restraint’ means ‘on a leash,’” she said, suggesting the board should provide that clarification.
Chairman Rodney Graham said he wasn’t certain a clarification was needed, but wouldn’t have any “heartache” over adding the “leash” to the ordinance. He said dogs hunting with their owners should be exempt – and would be under language presented for the board’s review.
Rouleau suggested a similar exemption be created for “working dogs,” but said he didn’t object to incorporating the word “leash” into the ordinance.
The board almost made the change Monday night, before agreeing to consider proposed language, as well as a separate unrelated amendment at its next meeting. It is unclear whether the issue will come up during Monday’s special session, or wait until the board’s next regularly scheduled meeting on July 13.
Board members also deferred action on a petition signed by 15 of 20 people who own property along Grandview Road and would like that road to be removed from the recently opened ATV trail network.
Resident Rich Chalmers request the board approve the petitioned was passed over when the ATV discussion took an unexpected turn.
Board members heard from Travis Pierce, president of the Billtown Wheelers who explained a well ride-in the club hosted over the weekend in memory of a local boy, Steven Tracy II, who died last month raised over $2,000 for the Orange County Child Advocacy Center.
Pierce said the fundraiser was held at the family’s request and was an example of his club’s interest of being active in and supportive of the community.
However, Boyce Road resident Kathi Flies raised a host of questions about Sunday’s event – one she maintained ignored state guidelines in the middle of a pandemic and highlighted some of the concerns raised by critics of the board-approved ordinance that allowed ATVs access to 18 miles of town road.
“You’ve created a complete mess with this ill-thought out ordinance,” she told the board.
Though Flies raised public health questions she said her primary concern was that roads included in the ordinance would be used by ATV enthusiasts for “pleasure driving” and not as a means to get from Williamstown to an off-road trail network in neighboring Washington.
After watching 61 ATVs roll up Tripp and Boyce roads to Rood Pond Road, which dead-ends at Route 64, and then backtrack on Sunday, Flies asked Graham whether the roads were to be used as trails or access to trails?
Graham said the ordinance approved by the board in January and narrowly upheld by voters in April indicates the roads are trails, while acknowledging the club’s ongoing efforts to identify off-road options.
Pierce said those efforts have started to pay off. The use of private property has allowed the trail to shift off a portion of Sugar House Road and a similar arrangement is in the works on Therriault Hill Road.
Graham noted state police and a state game warden both responded to the Sunday’s event and found no issue with participants in a memorial ride the circulated through the community before ending near the Pump & Pantry.
The sometimes-testy exchange ended and the board was about to move on when Chalmers wondered what members planned to do about his petition.
Due to time constraints Graham said it would be considered at another meeting – possibly when the board reconvenes on Monday at 7 p.m. at the public safety building.1
