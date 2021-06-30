CALAIS — There’s a new clerk in Calais and his name is Jeremy Weiss.
Weiss was one of two runaway winners in pair of contested elections on Wednesday.
As expected most of the votes were cast by mail and after all 480 ballots were counted Weiss became the first man to win the town clerk’s job since David Morse was elected in 1963.
Wednesday’s race wasn’t close to close, as Weiss, who lives on Bliss Road, defeated Route 14 resident Matthew Mitchell, 437-24.
Weiss replaces retiring Town Clerk Judy Fitch Robert, whose March-ending decision to step down in the middle of her term set the stage for Wednesday’s election.
Weiss wasn’t the only clear winner on Wednesday as Marshfield Road resident Marc Mihaly paced a field of four candidates — including Mitchell — to win a seat on the Select Board.
Mihaly received 324 votes in what turned into a not-so-close race for second place. Lightening Ridge Road resident Candi Smith was the runner up with 89 votes, followed by Tina Golon, who lives on Collar Hill Road, with 47 votes, and Mitchell with 12 votes.
Mihaly will fill the seat Cliff Emmons resigned from and was immediately reappointed to in April, in order to give voters a chance to select his successor. Mihaly will serve until Town Meeting Day when Emmons’ 2-year term was set to expire.
Weiss will serve out the balance of Robert’s latest term, which expires in March 2023.
