BARRE — With outdoor temperatures starting to drop, the city’s recently appointed Homelessness Task Force has made identifying accessible “warming stations” a top priority.
That will be trickier than usual this year because the network of churches that played a key role in filling that need prior to the pandemic aren’t in a position to do it for the second straight year.
Thanks to a motel voucher program that has lapsed for many and was just extended through the end of the year for some, that wasn’t a problem a year ago. However, it will create a void this winter and no workable alternative has yet been identified.
Construction projects at two of the churches coupled with a pandemic-related shift to takeout breakfasts — meals they typically hosted on a rotating basis before COVID-19 hit — have taken the churches out of play, according to Rev. Carl Hilton VanOsdall, pastor of First Presbyterian Church confirmed Friday.
VanOsdall said the fact that none of the churches are particularly well ventilated was also a factor weighed by members of the Barre Interfaith Group.
“We don’t feel like we can make the spaces safe given the current COVID transmission rates,” he said.
VanOsdall acknowledged the churches’ historic role providing a “patchwork quilt of warming spaces” during the winter months. The church that hosted the daily breakfast would typically allow unhoused patrons to stay until after Aldrich Public Library opened.
The free breakfasts provided a warm meal and a warm space for those who spent the night at Good Samaritan Haven’s shelter on Seminary Street and those forced to spend the night outdoors.
The library remains available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. However, task force members agreed Thursday, night that with winter on the way, other options will need to be swiftly identified.
“It’s starting to get chilly out,” said Councilor Teddy Waszazak.
Two weeks after flagging four priorities at their first meeting, Waszazak said the changing weather and a looming discussion of how to spend nearly $2.5 million in federal funding the city will receive under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) warranted bumping two to the top of the list.
Waszazak noted there is some urgency to identifying places where those without suitable shelter can get out of the cold this winter and suggested the task force would be wise to craft a recommendation for use of some of the city’s ARPA funds.
“A lot of people are going to be requesting a lot of things out of that (ARPA money),” Waszazak predicted.
Rather than tackle either of the timely topics Thursday night, task force members agreed to divvy up the work and have “sub groups” be prepared to float proposals when they meet again on Nov. 3.
Waszazak proposed the strategy in an effort to expedite time-sensitive work, even as Library Director Loren Polk noted advancing some of the task force’s proposal may require funding.
“How to spend the ARPA money … may tie into some of those other goals,” said Polk, who attended the meeting, but isn’t a member of the task force.
Waszazak agreed.
“I think we could make a good argument for some warming station money out of ARPA,” he said, floating the idea of paying the churches for use of their space.
On Friday VanOsdall said the churches weren’t looking to get compensated for something they had long done for free and — absent pandemic-related safety concerns — would do again this year. He said the Barre Interfaith Group remains interested in being part of the solution when it comes to the unhoused population.
“We would like to be able to be responsive to the needs as they emerge,” he said.
Based on data collected and shared by Good Samaritan Haven, VanOsdall said there are roughly 60 people currently camping outdoors in the Barre-Montpelier area. Only about eight of them are in Barre. There are more than 30 in Montpelier and roughly 20 in Berlin, according to the most recent data.
The Barre numbers are consistent with what Polk has observed at the library lately. She told the task force Thursday night the library sees about four to six folks a day who come in to charge their phones, read and, in some cases, nap. The number of extended visits is down sharply from what the library routinely experienced before the pandemic.
The task force opened its meeting celebrating Gov. Phil Scott’s decision to again extend motel voucher program for homeless families with children, the disabled, pregnant women and other vulnerable people. Barring the extension, which runs through Dec. 31, the program would have lapsed on Thursday affecting nearly 1,000 families.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
