EAST MONTPELIER — The Washington Central School Board (WCSB) is in no rush to respond to a suddenly controversial curriculum management review that was conducted at its request.
Amid concerns expressed by some faculty and community members, the board, which formally “received” the report during its virtual meeting Wednesday, balked when asked to authorize Superintendent Bryan Olkowski to begin working on a response he said would serve as a springboard for its own deliberations.
Board members agreed that work can wait, narrowly rejecting a motion that would have directed Olkowski to prepare a response to the report for their October meeting using input from his leadership team, district’s staff and a public forum.
School Director Kari Bradley, who ran the meeting in the absence of Board Chair Flor Diaz-Smith, broke a 5-5 tie by siding with those who suggested the work could wait.
“There’s no rush here,” School Director Chris McVeigh said.
Given concerns raised about the now-complete analysis of the pre-K-12 school system which were again raised Wednesday night, McVeigh suggested pressing “pause” would be prudent.
“Rushing it will not serve us I don’t believe,” he said.
School Director Jonas Eno-Van Fleet echoed that sentiment.
“Let’s let it breathe,” he said of the report.
Instead of instructing Olkowski to prepare a response to the report — something some were more willing than others to allow him to do during the summer — board members ultimately agreed he should come to their August meeting prepared to present an outline of the process he’ll use for soliciting input from the public, as well as from administrators, faculty, staff and other stakeholders.
The board isn’t planning to meet in July and agreed the next step should be to discuss the process that will be used for developing a response to the report, even as McVeigh wondered whether a committee should be assembled to tackle a project Olkowski said would help set the stage for the board’s strategic planning process.
The overarching goal of the exercise is to improve the school system and narrow historically wide achievement gaps among some of its students.
Commissioned by the board and financed by a $36,000 grant, the report prepared by an Iowa consultant has generated a mix of skepticism and criticism in the wake of district educators’ overwhelming vote of “no confidence” in Olkowski’s leadership.
Board members met privately before and after the public portion of Wednesday’s meeting to discuss Olkowski’s evaluation as he readies to enter his second year as superintendent of the five-town, six-school district. They adjourned without taking any action and don’t plan to meet again until August.
While the board plans to take part of the summer off, members agreed the Black Lives Matter Flag, first raised at U-32 Middle High School in 2018, won’t this year. Urged by current and former students, as well as some staff, to permit the flag to continue flying through the summer, board members unanimously agreed and indicated a willingness to support a ceremonial re-raising of the flag when student return to U-32 in the fall.
Meanwhile, board members paved the way for a longer student day for those attending U-32 in the fall, by earmarking $241,000 of a projected $3.3 million year-end surplus to cover the cost of up to four additional buses.
Though there are still details to work out, board members were told U-32 administrators have unanimously endorsed a plan that would tack an extra 20 minutes of instructional time on to the end of a student day that currently runs from 8 a.m. to 2:35 p.m.
Principal Steven Dellinger-Pate told the board that ending the student day at 2:55 p.m. instead doesn’t pose any contractual issues and would amount to more than 40 additional days of instruction for U-32 students through the course of six years.
The board earmarked $241,000 for the additional buses, but was told the actual cost would be lower after state reimbursement. They were also told there is a “likelihood” that the plan will involve some high school and elementary school students riding the same buses.
Board members also approved a recommendation they transfer $1 million of the projected fund balance for the fiscal year that ends next week to the district’s capital fund.
The shorthanded board bid farewell to another departing member — Dorothy Naylor — Wednesday night and interviewed six applicants interested in filling three of four vacancies on the board.
Calais residents Chris Cadorette and Maggie Weiss have both expressed interest in the seat Naylor is leaving because she is moving from the community and three Middlesex residents — Ainsley Burroughs, Ursala Stanley and Patrick Whelley — are seeking to fill the seat Karoline May surrendered when she was hired as principal of Rumney Memorial School.
Board members heard from all five applicants, as well as Mckalyn Garrity who is interested in filling one of Worcester’s two vacancies on the 15-member board. No decisions were made and the board is expected to make the appointments in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.