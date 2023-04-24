Layoffs threatening library staff across the Vermont State Colleges System have been rescinded, according to an announcement made by newly appointed President Mike Smith in a Board of Trustees meeting on Monday afternoon.
In addition to rescinding the layoffs, Smith also announced that plans to change athletic programming will also be nixed — at least for the near future.
The announcement followed an hour-long executive session with Smith, Chancellor Sophie Zdatny, Community College of Vermont President Joyce Judy and VTSU Vice President of Business Operations Sarah Truckle to discuss the appointment and employment of public officers and employees.
“I’m going to withdraw the (reduction in force) notices. I don’t want that to be mistaken as saying we’re stopping the process of streamlining the collections. It is good library practice and normal library practices to streamline collections,” Smith said at the meeting. “We’ll work with all parties to look at what this means and how the jobs can evolve as we move forward with this. We will work with the unions, but I think it’s important that we have the people in place in order to do this evolution, or revolution, in our process.”
Smith added at the meeting that while some of the streamlining work has been done already, there is still a lot more that must be done with the help of library staff.
In a news release from Smith following the meeting, he said that rescinding the layoffs will allow the university sufficient resources to streamline collections in collaborations with faculty, students, planners, administrators and library staff.
Charlotte Gerstein, Castleton University’s reference and instruction librarian, said in an interview following the announcement that she and her colleagues are relieved.
“He talked about streamlining the collection. That’s what we do anyway. We knew that was part of the plan, and we do it in a reasonable way, using the expertise of librarians,” Gerstein said. “I don’t know how drastic the streamlining is going to be, but I have I’m confident that if we’re keeping the staff to maintain the collection, then we’re going to still have some collection. And we can certainly weed a good amount and still have a really good collection.”
She added that CU’s librarians already have started purchasing e-books over print books in some cases, but since some books can’t be digitized or aren’t available digitally, the flexibility of the new plan would allow librarians to cater to the needs of all students.
Smith also announced in the meeting that he would not be moving forward with proposed changes to athletics. Instead, he said VTSU will move to recognize the central role that NCAA and USCAA programming provides to Northern Vermont University’s Johnson campus and Vermont Technical College’s Randolph campus, respectively.
He added that for the next three years, the two campuses would stay in their current divisions until further data can be collected.
“The goal that I’m striving for in my decision of moving forward on this is to continue the existing programs (as) far in the future as I can possibly see. But they need some criteria to look at and make sure these programs are viable over the next three years,” Smith said at the meeting.
Going forward, Smith outlined that key metrics gathered over the next three years, such as the correlation between athletics and student retention rates, number of student athletes and percentage of students on campus participating in athletics, will then be used to reevaluate the programs.
“I want a message that libraries are for books, but some books have other ways to access, including digital,” Smith said during the meeting. “I have not hidden the fact that I think these are distractions, and I think the fact is (that) this is a way to put these behind us.”
