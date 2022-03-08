BARRE — What will soon be Vermont’s newest school district passed an 18-town test on Town Meeting Day, as voters in six area school districts collectively and overwhelmingly agreed to partner in a new one that will be solely responsible for running the Central Vermont Career Center.
Plans for the July 1 launch of what will — at least initially — be the Central Vermont Career Center School District got the boost it needed as voters around the region approved the measure 7,493-1,688.
Though the ballots were all cast on March 1, combining and counting them was completed by Friday, March 4, when the results were announced. Barre City Clerk Carol Dawes oversaw the two-day process. “It passed,” she said, as Jody Emerson, director of the career center awaited the results which showed that the measure passed by a margin of more than four to one.
That was welcome news for Emerson, who took over as director of the career center last year and is now in line to become its first superintendent. “It’s exciting,” Emerson said, pausing briefly before adding: “There’s a lot of work to do.”
That work will fall to Emerson and a 10-member board that is starting to fill out. Each district's school board will appoint a board member and four additional members are to be elected at-large from the largest school districts in the career center's region. On Town Meeting Day, voters collectively elected three of four members in at-large elections — one a write-in. One of the six school boards — Washington Central — appointed its representative last week as well.
Guy Isabelle, who stepped down from the Barre Unified School Board to run for a seat on the career center board, was elected as the at-large Barre district representative and Jim Halavonich was elected to serve as the at-large representative from the Harwood Unified Union School District. Both ran unopposed.
Although there were no announced candidates for at-large career center board seats for the Montpelier-Roxbury Public School District and the Washington Central Unified Union School District, one of those seats was filled by a successful write-in campaign.
Montpelier resident Lyman Castle needed 60 write-in votes to secure a seat on the board and he received roughly three times that amount, according to Dawes. Though there were write-ins for Washington Central’s extra seat, she said none met the 60-vote threshold. The Washington Central board named its Chair Flor Diaz-Smith to serve as one of its representatives to the career center board last week. It will have to make a second appointment as well.
Diaz-Smith served as chair of the study committee that first explored and then recommended the new career center governance proposal that was endorsed by the state Board of Education in December and approved by voters last week. Contacted Friday, she said the results were gratifying and the change overdue.
“I’m absolutely thrilled,” she said, noting career technical education is too often an “afterthought” and deserves to be treated as a critical component of pre-K-12 education. Diaz-Smith said the committee concluded the best way to accomplish that was to create an autonomous school district solely focused on the operation of the career center.
Since it opened under a different name more than 50 years ago, the career center has been governed by school boards in Barre, recently the Barre Unified School Board.
The proposal for a new career center school district had support from all six of the school boards from the districts whose students attend the center: Barre, Montpelier-Roxbury, Washington Central, Harwood, Twinfield and Cabot.
Due to their smaller size the latter two districts won’t have a second elected seat on the new career center board, but both will appoint a member to represent them in what will be a truly regional endeavor.
The just-adopted $3.5 million budget for the career center was crafted in anticipation of the change, a three-year lease for space the center occupies on the Spaulding campus is in place, and Emerson said the focus in coming months will involve preparing for the district’s July 1 launch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.