HANOVER, N.H. — Aaron Deloney had 17 points in Vermont's 68-52 win against Dartmouth on Tuesday night.
Deloney had five rebounds for the Catamounts (5-7). Dylan Penn scored 14 points while finishing 6 of 13 from the floor. Sam Alamutu recorded eight points and shot 4 of 6 from the field.
Robin Duncan racked up a season-high seven assists for UVM. The fifth-year senior also came down with six rebounds and scored four points.
Dame Adelekun led the way for the Big Green (4-6) with 17 points. Romeo Myrthil added nine points and six rebounds for Dartmouth. In addition, Ryan Cornish had seven points.
UVM had a 13-0 run down the stretch of the opening half to lead by 20 at the break. Catamounts coach John Becker increased his UVM win total to 262 with the victory. The Catamount bench boss needs only two wins to tie Tom Brennan for the program record.
"Another really good defensive performance stacked on top of the Merrimack game from Sunday," John Becker said. "That's a really encouraging sign for us. I thought offensively we started to move the ball better and got back to cutting, got some easy ones. We got a post presence from Perry Smith Jr. tonight, which is something we desperately need. I thought their big was a good player and obviously a focal point of their offense and I thought we battled them all night. And Sam Alamutu and Robin Duncan, those two guys do so much dirty work for us and so much stat stuffing, you know, those two guys continued to fight well tonight."
The Catamounts and Big Green traded baskets in the early minutes, with Penn scoring six early points as the non-conference foes were tied 8-8 in the first 5:16. Vermont opened up a 24-12 lead with 7:09 left in the half after Duncan's jumper put the Cats up 24-12. Deloney scored seven points from off the bench to fuel a 16-4 run for the Catamounts. UVM was 5 of 10 from the field during the 7:21 burst.
Dartmouth brought the Vermont lead back to single digits on a 3-pointer by Cornish with 3:50 to play, but the Catamounts responded with a 13-0 run down the stretch to take a 41-21 lead into the break. UVM made 6 of 7 field goal attempts, including Deloney's step-back jumper at the buzzer.
Vermont's lead continued to grow in the second half. The Catamounts outscored the Big Green 20-10 in the first 11:15 of the frame. Kam Gibson and Finn Sullivan led the UVM run with seven points each. Alamutu added six points for the Cats, who led 61-31 with 8:45 remaining. Dartmouth cut the deficit to under 20 points down the stretch with Jayden Williams sinking a three on the Big Green's final possession.
The Catamounts shot 51.9% (28 of 54) from the field and 40% (6 of 15) from beyond the arc. Vermont's defense held Dartmouth to 38.2% shooting, including a 20% effort from deep.
UVM returns to action on Saturday when it visits Colgate. Tip-off against the Raiders is slated for noon at Reid Athletic Center,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.