Central Vermont’s top high school coaches and players were showered with praise when the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association announced its end-of-season awards.
Montpelier coach Nick Foster and three of his top standouts were honored after the Solons captured the Division II crown, ending a 16-year title drought. A 65-57 victory over top-seeded North Country in the final allowed MHS to record a perfect season for the first time in over 50 years.
Four-year starter Leo-Riby Williams was named to the Senior All-Star roster after scoring his 1,000th point for MHS in the title game. Classmate Tyler Ricker was also selected as a Senior All-Star, while Foster won the Spalding Award.
Rice’s Michel Ndayishimiye and Fair Haven’s Ryleigh Coloutti were named Players of the Year. Coloutti, who will play her collegiate hoops at Castleton University next winter, finished her career with 1,459 points. She is the all-time leading scorer in program history after leading the Slaters to a pair of titles. Ndayishimiye led the Green Knights to their second straight D-I title and was named the top boys player by the VBCA for the second straight year. This marks the fourth time in the last seven years a Rice player took home the honor.
U-32’s Anthony Engelhard, Owen Kellington and Aiden Hawkins also made the Senior All-Star squad for D-I and D-II. Area seniors on the D-III and D-IV All-Star squad included Hazen’s Isaiah Baker, Twinfield’s Gavin Fowler, Riley Cheney, Williamstown. Oxbow’s Bryce Ilsley, Randolph’s Wyatt Messier and Blue Mountain’s Collin Punderson. The Peoples Academy duo of Charlie Veit and Tamirat Tomlinson were also honored along with Thetford’s Eli Dunnet and Jackson Ransom.
On the girls’ side, the D-I and D-II Senior All-Star squad featured Spaulding’s Natalie Folland, U-32’s Casey Flye and Harwood’s Ashley Proteau. Local athletes on the D-III and D-IV roster were Williamstown’s Ciera Sweet, Hazen’s Alleigh Gabaree and Natalie Geoffroy, Peoples Academy’s Gracie Beck and Melaina Fogg and Thetford’s Emma Colby, Namya Benjamin and Kelsey Smith.
The boys Dream Dozen, which recognizes the top underclassmen, included Montpelier’s Will Bruzzese, Hazen’s Jaden Baker and Williamstown’s Thomas Parrott and Blake Clark. Spaulding’s Sage MacAuley, Williamstown’s Brianna McLaughlin and Peoples Academy’s Shelby Wells were on the girls Dream Dozen list.
For the second straight year, the VBCA Senior All-Star games will not be played due to COVID-19. However, the organization is still honoring the best seniors in the state.
The D-I/II Boys All-Star honorees were: Evan Pockette, Rutland; Maddox Traynor, Jerimiah Green, MSJ; Kohlby Murray, Zack Ellis, Fair Haven; Gavin Johnson, Mount Anthony; Anthony Engelhard, Owen Kellington, Aiden Hawkins, U-32; Kyle Brown, Brandon Dallas Jr., Milton; Danny Bushway, Hartford; Greg Fitzgerald, Gabe Packard, Brattleboro; Karic Riche, Middlebury; Leo Riby-Williams, Tyler Ricker, Montpelier; Michel Ndayishimiye, Mo Awayle, Bila Bogre, Rice; Tyler Gammon, So. Burlington; Aiden Paquette, Essex; Corbin Brueck, No. Country; Devin Rogers, CVU; Carson Corrigan, Colchester; Gabe Unwin, Patrick Walker, Missisquoi; Case Ballard, BFA-St. Albans; Seth Jackson, Burlington; Shane Royer, Lamoille; Maliek Everett, Mt. Mansfield.
The D-I/II Girls Senior All-Star honorees were: Kendra Sabotka, Makieya Hendrickson, Rutland; Ryleigh Coloutti, Courtney Brewster, Abby Brown, Emma Briggs, Zoey Cole, Fair Haven; Haley Streeter, Springfield; Carol Herbert, Burr and Burton; Natalie Folland, Spaulding; Jasmine Jenkins, Hartford; Elana Philbrick, Mt. Mansfield; Casey Flye, U-32; Savannah Scrodin, Mt. Abraham; Ashley Proteau, Harwood; Catherine Gilwee, Madison Reagan, Josie Pecor, CVU; Caitlyn Desara, Maren McGinn, MacKenzie Moore, BFA-St. Albans; Kale Tornwini, Ella Decelles, Burlington; Anna Sabourin, Emma Sabourin, Olivia Noyes, Essex; Riann Fortin, McKenna Marsh, No. Country; Sophie Burns, Enosburg; Megan Knudsen, So. Burlington.
The D-I/II Boys Dream Dozen team was: Sawyer Ramey, Fair Haven; Eli Pockette, Rutland; Rashid Nikiema, Will Bruzzese, Montpelier; Sharif Sharif, Judah Land, Rice; Max Alberts, Middlebury; Tarin Prior, Hartford; Khalon Taylor, So. Burlington; Colin Mathis, Milton; Austin Giroux, No. Country; Zach Davis, Colchester.
The full D-I/II Girls Dream Dozen team was: Karsyn Bellomo, Rutland; Alice Keith, Otter Valley; Paige Winter, Essex; Sage MacAuley, Spaulding; Elyse MacDonough, Jocelyn Land, Kelli Cieplicki, Rice; Shelby Companion, CVU; Heidi Tinker, Lamoille; Emily Adams, Enosburg; Cora Nadeau, No. Country; Kadienne Whitcomb, Lyndon; Navaeh Camp, Burr and Burton.
In the other D-I/II awards, Rutland boys coach Mike Wood was named the D-I Boys Coach of the Year after leading the Ravens to the state semifinals. Fair Haven girls coach Kyle Wilson was named Division II Girls Coach of the Year after another state finals appearance. North Country boys coach John Gunn was named D-II Boys Coach of the Year, leading the Falcons to their first state final.
Rutland’s Nate Bellomo, Foster, U-32’s Dan Gauthier, CVU’s Michael Osborne and Rice’s Pete Pecor were honored for reaching coaching wins milestones. Pecor and Foster both won the Spalding Award as well. Coloutti, Riby-Williams and Ndayishimiye were honored for having 1,000 points in their career.
The D-III/IV Boys Senior All-Stars were: Jack Boyle, Sawyer Pippin, Ty Merrill, Green Mountain; Conner McKearin, Brennon Crossmon, Proctor; Tyler Serrani, Tim Blanchard, West Rutland; Levi Allen, Poultney; Owen Abrahamsen, Jordan Place, Windsor; Izaak Park, Colin McHale, Twin Valley; Matt Emerson, Leland & Gray; Carder Stratton, White River Valley; Isaiah Baker, Hazen; Eli Dunnet, Jackson Ransom, Thetford; Gavin Fowler, Twinfield; Owen McKinstry, Enosburg; Carl Bruso, Owen Demar, BFA-Fairfax; Bryce Ilsley, Oxbow; Ethan Gould, Logan Young, Danville; Charlie Veit, Tamirat Tomlinson, Peoples; Wyatt Messier, Randolph; Collin Punderson, Blue Mountain; Riley Cheney, Williamstown.
The D-III/IV Girls Senior All-Stars were: Rachel Stuhlmueller, Proctor; Elizabeth Bailey and Kiana Grabowski, West Rutland; Ella Paquin, MSJ; Grace Hayes, Poultney; and Hailey Pierce and Tierney O’Brien, Green Mountain; Sydney Goodwin, Mid-Vermont Christian; Evelyn Page, Ashley Grela, Adi Prior, Windsor; Autumn Larocque, Carlie Beliveau, Danville; Sadie Boyd, Jayden Crawford, Twin Valley; Tia Martinez, Robin Nelson, Lake Region; Kate Gosselin, Vergennes; Jaycee Douglas, Paige Superneau, BFA-Fairfax; Gracie Beck, Melaina Fogg, Peoples; Emma Colby, Namya Benjamin, Kelsey Smith, Thetford; Alleigh Gabaree, Natalie Geoffroy, Hazen; Ciera Sweet, Williamstown; Adele Tilton, Rivendell; Sophia Bitukendja, Winooski.
The full D-III/IV Girls Dream Dozen team was: Maggie McKearin, Isabel Greb, Proctor; Peyton Guay, West Rutland; Tiana Gallipo, MSJ; Kim Cummings, Green Mountain; Sakoya Sweeney, Lake Region; Shelby Wells, Peoples; Colleen Flinn, Danville; Felicia Poirier, Vergennes; Hayley Goodwin, Mid-Vermont Christian; Brianna McLaughlin, Williamstown; Elliot Rupp, Windsor.
The full D-III/IV Boys Dream Dozen team was: Thomas Parrott, Blake Clark, Williamstown; Jaden Baker, Hazen; Kyle Carter, Rivendell; Jamison Nystrom, Bellows Falls; Tyler Bergmans, Vergennes; Dominic Craven, Weston Trombly, White River Valley; Trevon Bradley, Winooski; Evan Dennis, Blue Mountain; Levi West, Randolph; Devyn Gleason, Enosburg.
In the other D-III/IV awards, Green Mountain’s Brian Rapanotti was named D-III Boys Coach of the Year and Vergennes’ Billy Waller was named Girls Coach of the Year. Randolph’s Jeremy Rilling, Twin Valley’s Chris Brown and Vergennes’ Billy Waller were honored for reaching coaching wins milestones. Lake Region’s Joe Houston netted the Spalding Award.
Conner McKearin, Hayley Goodwin and Martinez were honored as 1,000-point scorers.
In other awards, Connor Hoagland and Steve Ciscio were named Outstanding Officials. The Eagle Times‘ Chris Shaban and Newport Daily Express‘ Mike Olmstead were given the Media Award. North Country’s Seneca Smith earned the Tommy Fennell Service Award.
