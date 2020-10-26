The president of the University of Vermont said Monday that he will recommend to the board a freeze on tuition and room and board costs and a reduction in a student fee for next year.
He also wants to launch a fundraising campaign to raise $150 million in financial support for students as the school faces budget challenges exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Families are struggling,” said UVM President Suresh Garimella at a news briefing. He noted that UVM had the fourth highest tuition of any public university when the administration last looked.
A total of 27 UVM students have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Oct. 25, and the school has a cumulative test positivity rate of 0.03% going back to Aug. 7, a spokesman said.
UVM’s undergraduate enrollment this academic year is projected to be 9,939 students, down about 455 students from last year, a spokesman said.
