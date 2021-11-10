Friday's article regarding a Montpelier non-citizen resident voter being eligible for election to the Montpelier-Roxbury Unified Union School District Board of School Directors contains a significant error. The Montpelier city clerk is quoted as stating the Unified Union District is not a municipality, but rather "an administrative district of the state" and that "a school district vote is not the same as a municipal vote."
Wrong on both counts. The general laws of this state explicitly classify school districts, including unified union school districts, as distinct municipalities, entities that are independent from the towns and cities in which they are located.
Further, as far as school district voting is concerned, by legislative enactment, the general laws relating to municipalities (including voting) apply to school districts. Voting procedure, qualification, etc., is the same in a school district as it is in a town or city, except that a common checklist is used.
The fact that the Unified Union School District is a unique and independent municipality is a material factor to consider in discussing the absurd notion that a noncitizen resident alien is eligible to be elected to its Board of School Directors.
J. Paul Giuliani
Montpelier
