-- 'Becoming wolf' coyote presentation
We hear them and sometimes see them. They live near us close to our homes, yards, and fields. Should humans fear the Eastern coyote, or can we co-exist and even appreciate them?
With its signature howl and its proximity to humans, the Eastern coyote is the most persecuted carnivore in North America. And despite human efforts to eradicate it, it survives and thrives among us.
The Waterbury Public Library hosts a special program Tuesday, March 22, at 6:30 p.m. in person featuring guest speaker Chris Schadler, co-founder of the New Hampshire Wildlife Coalition and coyote expert.
Schadler will talk about ways people can learn to live alongside the Eastern coyote with a presentation that will touch on the myths and misunderstandings surrounding this creature. Schadler will show how by understanding coyote life cycles, we can learn to co-exist with this wild dog, and even come to appreciate the coyote for its resilience, intelligence, and even beneficence.
-- Peace meditation Wednesdays
Are you feeling troubled and anxious about the state of the world? Creating peace within oneself and intentionally sharing that peace with your family, your community, and the world is a powerful practice.
Join meditation teacher and guide River Buffum for “Let Peace Begin With Me” on upcoming Wednesdays, March 23 and April 13, at 8 p.m. over Zoom to collectively grow inner peace through meditation and prayer.
This is a non-denominational, guided meditation open to all. River will lead the meditation with harpist Judi Byron accompanying with music. The Zoom link is online at waterburypubliclibrary.com/let-peace-begin-with-me.
