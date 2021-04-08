You might think you are camping at the Inn and Spa at Cedar Falls in Ohio because of the dramatic wooded view seen from your huge window, but this stay is much more.
At the time I visited, the snow was falling and the views were beyond picturesque. I was slated to spend two nights in a geodome, which is a lightweight structure with a framework of polygons to form a shell and then covered with wood, shingles, plastic or a variety of products. I wondered what this would be like and gave some thought to the fact the nighttime temperature was going to drop below zero — should I bring extra blankets?
Leave your blankets at home. Just bring your clothes and toothbrush. Being in the spacious geodome it was toasty warm, and it had all the comfort of a fine hotel, right down to the plush robes.
I was checked in and drove up the hill to my green geodome.
Upon opening the door, I saw a huge window filling one side of the dome. Looking out the window from the door immediately gave me the feeling that I stepped from my car to the beauty of a deep woodland forest.
The dome had a high ceiling and was definitely dome shaped inside. There was a small refrigerator, microwave and coffee pot with Cedar Falls’ own brand of coffee. Walking in a little further there was a table and chairs, and then facing that huge window was a bed, sofa, coffee table and, around the other side, a fireplace. Continuing around the corner was a big area with a glass shower, sink and private toilet area. Plenty of room and larger than a hotel room. There is a porch to enjoy when it is not covered with snow.
The stay in the geodome allowed for quiet comfort, an escape from the day-to-day hustle. It is a place to put your phone and computer down and look outside. You are surrounded on three sides by 75 acres of the uninterrupted woods and forest of Hocking Hills State Park. Take in nature and the views. At night, turn off the lights and look up and out of your window. This area is known as one of the best places in the U.S. to view the nighttime sky.
When you wake up, breakfast is just a short walk from your nature escape at the Kindred Spirits restaurant on the property. Guests are treated to a hot breakfast every morning as part of their stay. The breakfast is in the original log cabin, sunroom and patio dining rooms of the restaurant. The menu is made up of fresh seasonal items. The restaurant is also open for lunch and dinner. Reservations are recommended due to the popularity of Kindred Spirits.
For more relaxation, the spa is just a short walk from your geodome. It offers a variety of relaxing massages, a body scrub and wrap, facials and more.
The property offers five options for overnight lodging: luxury cabins, yurts, cottages, lodges and the new geodomes. There are some pet-friendly options, too. Whatever accommodations you choose will give you the peaceful quiet of living in a forest.
The geodome does not have TV, but there is Wi-Fi.
Be sure to make reservations online for the spa treatments and dinner at innatcedarfalls.com.
Contact CR at crraetravel@gmail.com.
