Just over two years since the Waterbury Train Station’s café closed its doors, building owner Revitalizing Waterbury announced that it has landed a new tenant with plans to open a coffee shop and bakery.
Black Cap Coffee & Bakery of Vermont owner Laura Vilalta signed a lease on Monday for what will be the company’s fourth location. Black Cap operates cafés in Stowe, Morrisville and Burlington serving coffee, pastries, breakfast and lunch items. It also stocks Vermont beers to go and retail gift items.
“I couldn’t resist this beautiful space,” Vilalta said in an interview after the signing.
Black Cap has been in operation in downtown Stowe since 2012. It added a second shop in Morrisville in 2017 and expanded to Church Street in Burlington during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ready to expand again, Vilalta said Waterbury’s train station presents a perfect opportunity, especially since its history until recently has included a busy coffee shop.
Station owners agreed. “The addition of Black Cap Coffee & Bakery to Waterbury’s downtown and to the historic train station is a perfect fit for RW’s goals for the property,” said Theresa Wood, president of Revitalizing Waterbury’s board of directors. “We are excited to welcome Laura Vilalta and her staff to bring this gem of a building back to life for the community.”
Revitalizing Waterbury has owned the Waterbury Train Station since 2006. It leased most of the facility to Green Mountain Coffee Roasters which ran a café and visitor’s center there featuring a coffee shop, seating for patrons, and exhibits telling the Green Mountain coffee story. The café and visitors center closed in March 2020 at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In January 2021, its parent company Keurig Dr. Pepper announced it would not reopen the operation.
In searching for a new tenant to occupy the property that has become an anchor for the downtown, Revitalizing Waterbury sought businesses eager to be a good steward of the historic building and a part of the local community.
Prepping the space to reopen will take several months. Mark Pomilio Jr., economic development director for Revitalizing Waterbury, said the hope is for Black Cap to open within six months. Converting the space will take some renovations, he explained.
Black Cap plans to utilize the station not only to serve customers in person, but to supply its other shops. Under the agreement with Revitalizing Waterbury, Black Cap will convert the center section of the station into an open bakery offering baked goods for sale and to help supply the chain’s other locations.
Pomilio explained that the “open” nature means the bakery will have glass partially enclosing it so that customers can see into the kitchen where pastries and other items are being made. A four or five-foot wall would have glass above allowing for a view of bakery staff at work, he said.
Vilalta said she likes the open bakery concept. “It reinforces the idea that everything we serve is house made from scratch,” she said.
The bakery will take up space previously used for seating and exhibits but Black Cap’s plans still will include seating for about 30, Pomilio said, using tables and chairs, high bar counter seating and other furniture pieces.
Black Cap also would like to improve accessibility by constructing a ramp to the front porch and the building’s main entrance.
Pomilio said the tenant will cover the cost of these improvements under the lease agreement.
Revitalizing Waterbury officials described the lease with Black Cap as “long-term.” The previous agreement with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters was for 20 years. The company, now operating as Keurig Dr. Pepper, continued to pay rent even after the café closed in 2020. RW Executive Director Karen Nevin said that Keurig’s lease now will end at the end of this month given that a new tenant is lined up. However, she would not say exactly how long a term Black Cap signed for. “We are not going to share the exact length of the lease. The lease is over 10 years,” she said in an email.
The announcement notes that the café’s schedule calls for being open from 7 a.m. to at least 5 p.m. seven days a week.The Waterbury Train Station is an Amtrak stop and passenger train service resumed last summer with the Vermonter line stopping twice daily, in the morning and evening. The building’s community room at the end nearest the Amtrak platform will reopen to coincide with the café and bakery’s opening, according to Revitalizing Waterbury. The space contains railroad exhibits curated by the Waterbury Historical Society along with visitor information and restrooms. The space currently is only open when Amtrak trains arrive and depart.
Asked about how Black Cap will fit into Waterbury’s café scene, Vilalta said she appreciates the variety. “We are all different. Like here in Stowe,” she said. “There are eight different coffee shops. Everyone is different. We all have our market and that’s good.”
As for an opening date, Vilalta said she and her team will move ahead with designs and the necessary improvements as soon as possible while still running three other stores. “We’ll do the best we can,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.