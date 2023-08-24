Aug. 24
The Mad Contemporary: Cartoon & Comics Exhibition presents a cartoon and comics exhibition through Sept. 14, 1-5 p.m. Mad River Valley Arts, 5031 Main St., Waitsfield. 802-496-6682.
Pointe Noir Cajun Band at Feast and Field Concert Series in the orchards of Fable Farm to enjoy music presented by BarnArts, and freshly prepared food that is grown, raised, and harvested on this same land. Admission $5-$25. 5:30-8:30 pm. 1525 Royalton Turnpike, Barnard. 802-234-1645.
Granite Lecture and Film Series Presents 8mm Films from the 1960s. Join the Vermont Granite Museum for a presentation of newly-digitized historic films! 6-7 p.m. Vermont Granite Museum, 7 Jones Brothers Way, Barre. 802-249-3897.
Aug. 25
Summer Birding with NBNC at Berlin Pond — A casual morning of birding for all interests and experience levels. Meet fellow bird enthusiasts, kindle new friendships, and enjoy a supportive environment where questions are encouraged. 7-9 a.m.. Berlin Pond, Berlin. 802-229-6206.
Aug. 26
Woodbury Town-wide Yard sales — Map-based yardsale event throughout the town from 8-2 p.m. Woodbury.
MontP Love Fest — A day of music, community, and resilience for Montpelier from noon-8 p.m. Hubbard Park, 400 Parkway St., Montpelier.
Beethoven”s Grand Fugue Performed by the Kompass Quartet, arranged by Charlie Morrow — playing Morrow’s recomposition of Beethoven’s “Grosse Fuge” from 2-2:45 p.m. 753 Heights Road, Glover. 802-525-3031.
Bread & Puppet Presents: Idiots of the World Unite Against the Idiot System invites you to join in for a new show unearthing the cruel idiocy of the current system through a series of painted banners, puppetry, a fiddle sermon and more. 3-4 p.m. 753 Heights Road, Glover. 802-525-3031.
Back to School Dance Party with DJ Skar — admission free dance party to celebrate community resilience and the wonderful volunteers who worked so hard after the flood. 4-7 p.m. Jaquith Public Library, 122 School St., Marshfield. 802-426-3581.
Mother Dirt Mass at Bread & Puppet will offer services following a performance of Idiots of the World Unite Against the Idiot System. 4:30-5:30 pm. 753 Heights Road, Glover. 802-525-3031.
Aug. 27
Summer Nature Romp — This weekly gathering is about exploring nature together and sharing in the discoveries offered up by the landscape. Each outing features a different loose theme, facilitated by rotating NBNC staff. 10 a.m.-noon North Branch Nature Center, 713 Elm St., Montpelier. 802-229-6206.
Aug. 29
Robin’s Nest Nature Playgroup, Summer Session is a free activity for families with kids up to 5 years to gather, learn and play in nature. 10 a.m.-noon at North Branch Nature Center, 713 Elm St., Montpelier. 802-229-6206.
Bread & Puppet Community Shape Note Sing — Join in each Tuesday in the Papier Mâché Cathedral for our summer sings. All are welcome, no advance notice or singing experience necessary. 7-8 p.m., 753 Heights Road, Glover. 802-525-3031.
Aug. 30
Aug. 31
Sept. 1
Marjorie Kramer: Paintings — Kramer’s work has been called “plucky and lyrical” with “remarkable neomodernist observational rigor.” For most of her life she has been a Vermonter, but her artistic career began in New York. 4-5 p.m. The Front, 6 Barre St., Montpelier 05601. 802-552-0877.
Sept. 2
The 52nd annual Mad River Valley Craft Fair — 80+ juried artists, 4 bands, food court, door prizes, free kids’ activities, and special events including Dinoman and yoga. $5 entry fee (kids younger than 12 admitted for free), no pets, held rain or shine. 10-5 p.m. Mad River Valley Craft Fair, 3337 Main St., Waitsfield. 802-583-1674.
Montpelier Contra Dance and Grange Fundraiser — Will Mentor calling with Genticorum playing the tunes. Regular admission plus additional fundraiser donations of any amount appreciated. More info at www.capitalcitygrange.org/dancing/contradancing 7:40-11 p.m. Capital City Grange, 6612 Route 12, Berlin. 802-225-8921.
Sept. 5
Sept. 6
Sept. 7
