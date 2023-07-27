Editor’s note: Due to recent flooding, some events listed below may have been canceled or postponed. Be sure to call ahead to make certain the time and location continue to be accurate.
July 27
Granite Lecture and Film Series Presents Three Vermont Granite Stories on Film — Join the Vermont Granite Museum for a screening of three newly-digitized historical films focused on Vermont’s granite industry. 6-7 p.m., Vermont Granite Museum, 7 Jones Brothers Way, Barre. 802-249-3897.
Songs & S’mores — Come join us for an evening of songs and s’mores as we gather around the campfire to share each other’s company and revel in the joy of summer. This is a family-friendly event for all ages. 7-8:30 p.m., North Branch Nature Center, 713 Elm St., Montpelier. 802-229-6206.
July 28
Summer Birding with NBNC at Berlin Pond — A casual morning of birding for all interests and experience levels. Meet fellow bird enthusiasts, kindle new friendships, and enjoy a supportive environment where questions are encouraged. 7-9 a.m., 802-229-6206.
Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity’s Annual Fundraising Randolph Yard & Attic Sale — Come check out antiques of all kinds and learn more about one of your local, favorite affordable housing nonprofits. 3-2 p.m., Bethany United Church Christ, 32 North Main St., Randolph. 802-522-8611.
Trad Camp Weekend July 28-30 at Orchard Valley Waldorf School, East Montpelier — Trad Camp Weekend is a day camp for kids/youth ages 8-18 and their adults, should they want to join in. Friday evening jam and concert, Saturday and Sunday classes. All experience levels welcome. 5-4:30 p.m., Orchard Valley Waldorf School, 2290 Route 14, East Montpelier. 802-522-3083.
July 29
Mad River Valley Arts Garden Tour — Bring a friend on this self-guided tour of 7 Valley gardens with gorgeous views and take home a floral arrangement. A notable fundraiser for Mad River Valley Arts. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lareau Farm and Forest, 48 Lareau Road, Waitsfield. 802-496-6682.
The Cabot Arts and Music Festival — A multi-genre festival including 10 Bands, Kids Activities, Food Trucks, Crafts Vendors, Labyrinth Walk, and Community Arts Project. Noon-10 p.m., Common Road, Common Road, Cabot. 802-793-3016.
Monotype Basics — Beginner Monoprint Art Class for Adults. Learn to Make an Art Print. 1-3:30 p.m., Center for Arts and Learning, 46 Barre St., Montpelier. 802-522-3973.
Contra Dance with Atlantic Crossing — Luke Donforth calling with Atlantic Crossing. Newcomers welcome with lesson at 7:40 p.m. Dancing 8-11 p.m. $12 Adults/$5 kids & low income/$20 Supporter www.capitalcitygrange.org, Capital City Grange, 6612 Vermont 12, Berlin. 802-225-8921.
July 30
Summer Nature Romp — This weekly gathering is about exploring nature together and sharing in the discoveries offered up by the landscape. Each outing features a different loose theme, facilitated by rotating NBNC staff. 10 a.m.-noon., North Branch Nature Center, 713 Elm Street, Montpelier. 802-229-6206.
Braintree Bluegrass Brunch — A vibrant community gathering at the Braintree Hill Meetinghouse with good eats and great beats, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., The Braintree Meetinghouse, 2765 Braintree Hill Road, Braintree. 802-728-9878.
Aug. 2
The Mad Contemporary: Cartoon & Comics Exhibition — Mad River Valley Arts is excited to present “The Mad Contemporary,” a cartoon and comics exhibition this Aug. 2- Sept. 14, with an opening reception and artist talk Aug. 3 from 5-7p.m., 1-5 p.m., Mad River Valley Arts, 5031 Main Street, Waitsfield. 802-496-6682.
Wesli at the Middlesex Bandstand — Free concert with food by Woodbelly Pizza. Bring a chair or blanket. 6:30-8:30 p.m., 433 Shady Rill Road, 433 Shady Rill Road, Middlesex. 802-272-4920.
Capital City Band Concert — Free fun for the whole family. Come listen on Wednesdays throughout the Summer. On the State House lawn near the Supreme Court Building. 7-8 p.m., Vermont College of Fine Arts Green, 36 College St, Montpelier, Montpelier.
Aug. 4
Aug. 5
Community BBQ Potluck — Free Community BBQ Potluck at the Capital City Grange Hall. Burgers, hot dogs, black bean burgers and ice cream provided. Please bring a side dish. Contact Tim for info and setup (5 p.m.), 6-7 p.m., Capital City Grange, 6612 Route 12, Berlin. 802-225-8921.
Windborne — Windborne’s captivating show draws on the singers’ 20-year background studying polyphonic music and combining it with folk music’s longtime alliance with social activism, labor, and civil rights. 7-9:30 p.m., Chandler Music Hall, Chandler Center for the Arts, 71 North Main St., Randolph. 802-728-9878.
Contra Dance and Potluck BBQ — Julian Blechner calling with music by Crossover. Everyone welcome. 7:40 p.m. lesson. 8-11 p.m. dancing. Come early for Grange Potluck BBQ at 6 p.m. www.capitalcitygrange.org/dancing/contradancing, 7:40-11 p.m., Capital City Grange, 6612 Route 12, Berlin. 802-225-8921.
Aug. 6
24th annual Calais Folk Concert will pay tribute to the late Pete Sutherland, lifelong Vermonter, world citizen and exceptional musician. 4-6 p.m., — The Old West Church, 758 Old W Church Road, Calais. 802-233-1015.
Remembering Hiroshima Peace Walk and Ceremony — 6:45 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Kellogg-Hubbard Library, 135 Main Street, Montpelier. 802-249-5905.
Aug. 8
Aug. 9
Nick Cassarino at the Middlesex Bandstand — Free concert at the Middlesex Bandstand. Food by Woodbelly Pizza. Bring a chair or blanket. 6:30-8:30 p.m., 433 Shady Rill Rd, 433 Shady Rill Road, Middlesex. 802-272-4920.
Aug. 10
