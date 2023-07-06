July 6
The Rustics in Currier Park — is a weekly event featuring local live music and food trucks. 6-8 a.m. Currier Park, Barre. 802-477-2967.
Granite Lecture and Film Series Presents Sean Hunter Williams — Come hear sculptor Sean Hunter Williams discuss his work. 6-7 p.m. Vermont Granite Museum, 7 Jones Brothers Way, Barre. 802-249-3897.
The Valley Players present Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka” — A family-friendly musical. July 1-July 16 at the Valley Players Theater, 4254 Main St. (Route 100), Waitsfield. 7:30-10 p.m. 802-583-1674.
July 7
Old Time on the Onion — is an all-acoustic, very informal, mostly non-performance gathering — all jams, all day, and all night sponsored by the Summit School of Traditional Music and Culture 2-3 p.m. Onion River Campground, 61 Onion River Road, Marshfield. 802-595-0864.
July 8
Inspirational speaker — Fujiko Takai Signs and Live Music with Ian Case, double neck guitarist — Free Event — “Love Without Limit, Life Without Fear.” Three shows, noon-1 p.m.; 1:30-2:30 p.m. and 3-4 p.m. Vermont State House lawn, 115 State St., Montpelier. 802-793-5414.
Monotype Printmaking class for adults (older than 16) interested in learning printmaking. This is a beginner class. 1-3:30 p.m. Center for Arts and Learning, 46 Barre St., Montpelier. 802-522-3973.
Art Social — Celebrate new shows at Studio Place Arts (SPA). 4:30-6 p.m. Studio Place Arts, 201 North Main St., Barre. 802-479-7069.
July 9
Summer Nature Romp — This weekly gathering is about exploring nature together and sharing in the discoveries offered up by the landscape. Each outing features a different loose theme, facilitated by rotating NBNC staff. 10-noon. North Branch Nature Center, 713 Elm St., Montpelier. 802-229-6206.
Habitat Restoration Volunteer Day at NBNC — This summer we are continuing to restore habitat by removing invasive plant populations, caring for newly planted trees, and maintaining beaver deterrents. Come care for the land with us. 12:30-3:30 p.m. North Branch Nature Center, 713 Elm St., Montpelier. 802-229-6206.
Back Roads Readings — Back Roads Readings is celebrating its 10th anniversary this summer with a four-part series of readings at the Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. 3-4 p.m. 802-633-4956.
Music Under the Steeple Concert Series — Old West Church celebrates 200 Years with Music Under the Steeple 4-6:30 p.m. The Old West Church, 758 Old W Church Road, Calais.
44th annual Middlebury Summer Festival on the Green — is a free, family-friendly series of perfromances supported by community donations and volunteers. 7-10 p.m. 3 Main St., Middlebury. 802-239-1976.
July 10
Nature Wonderland and Fairy Home Art Camp — Come play outside, imagine, design and create an amazing miniature fairy habitat in the forest. 8:30-12:30 p.m. Camp Meade, 961 U.S. Route 2, Middlesex.
July 12
Free concert at the Middlesex Bandstand. Food by Woodbelly Pizza. Bring a chair or blanket. 6:30-8:30 p.m. 433 Shady Rill Road, 433 Shady Rill Road, Middlesex. 802-272-4920.
Capital City Band Concert — Free fun for the whole family. Come listen from 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays throughout the Summer. On the State House lawn near the Supreme Court Building. 7-8 p.m. Vermont State House, 115 State St., Montpelier.
July 13
Hunger Mountain Co-op Brown Bag Concert Series — Les Dead Ringers: Gypsy Jazz meet New Orleans, noon-1 p.m. Christ Church courtyard, 64 State St., Montpelier. 802-223-9604.
Live Poetry at The Front — Two local poets read from their work, 6:30-8 p.m. The Front, 6 Barre St., Montpelier.
July 14
The Valley Players present Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka” — A family-friendly musical. Through July 16 at Valley Players Theater, 4254 Main St. (Route 100), Waitsfield. 7:30-10 p.m. 802-583-1674.
July 15
Dry Stone Wall End Workshop — Whenever you’re building a wall, sooner or later it must come to an end. Come learn how to build a wall end, or cheek end, of a dry stone wall at the Vermont Granite Museum on July 15 and 16. 9-5 p.m. Vermont Granite Museum, 7 Jones Brothers Way, Barre, 05641. 802-490-5991.
The Valley Players present Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka” — A family-friendly musical. July 1-July 16 at the Valley Players Theater, 4254 Main St. (Route 100), Waitsfield. 7:30-10 p.m. 802-583-1674.
Contra Dance with Anna Rain and Sycamore — Montpelier contra dances continue through the summer. Beginners, singles, and all ages welcome. Gender neutral role terms. Masks optional. First, third and fifth Saturdays, 7:40-11 p.m. Capital City Grange, 6612 Route 12, Berlin. 802-225-8921.
July 16
Summer Nature Romp — This weekly gathering is about exploring nature together and sharing in the discoveries offered up by the landscape. Each outing features a different loose theme, facilitated by rotating NBNC staff. 10-noon. North Branch Nature Center, 713 Elm St., Montpelier. 802-229-6206.
Final performance: The Valley Players present Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka” — A family-friendly musical. at the Valley Players Theater, 4254 Main St. (Route 100), Waitsfield. 7:30-10 p.m. 802-583-1674.
July 19
Nomfusi at the Middlesex Bandstand — Free concert at the Middlesex Bandstand. Food by Woodbelly Pizza. Bring a chair or blanket. 6:30-8:30 p.m. 433 Shady Rill Road, 433 Shady Rill Road, Middlesex. 802-272-4920.
Capital City Band Concert — Free fun for the whole family. Come listen from 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays throughout the summer. On the State House lawn near the Supreme Court Building. Vermont State House, 115 State St., Montpelier.
July 20
Hunger Mountain Co-Op Brown Bag Concert Series — Green Mountain Swing is an all-volunteer, 18-piece big band. Noon-1 p.m. Christ Church Courtyard, 64 State St., Montpelier. 802-223-9604.
Tell Me How You Breathe — Tickets: www.LoomEnsemble.com Telephone assistance: 845-379-1851 $20 General, “Pay what you want” for BIPOC State House Lawn. Performances 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 20 and 21, Rain date July 25 6-7:30 p.m. State House, Montpelier. 410-458-3672.