June 8
Design Made Visible | A multi-disciplinary exhibition exploring the ‘table’ as metaphor, Through June 22 at Mad River Valley Arts. Open Tuesday-Saturday 1-5 p.m. Mad River Valley Arts, 5031 Main St., Waitsfield 802-496-6682, go.evvnt.com/1660731-0
Mosaic, Vermont Open House & Art Show | An evening of art, celebration, community and light refreshments at Mosaic, Vermont’s office on Cottage Street in Barre. 4:30-6:30 p.m. 4 Cottage St., 4 Cottage St., Barre 802-476-1388, go.evvnt.com/1752990-0
Granite Lecture and Film Series: Eric Pope, “Granite Kingdom: A Novel” | Join the Vermont Granite Museum for its Granite Lecture and Film Series! Eric Pope, former Hardwick Gazette owner and editor, will discuss his debut novel, “Granite Kingdom: A Novel,” 6-7 p.m. Vermont Granite Museum, 7 Jones Brothers Way, Barre 802-476-4605, go.evvnt.com/1760539-0
June 9
“Heathers the Musical” Teen Edition | Show Schedule June 9, 7 p.m., June 10, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. June 11 2 p.m. Tickets $15 per person. Tickets $15. Williamstown Middle & High School, 120 Hebert Road, Williamstown.
Dana Robinson Concert Hosted by Studio Place Arts | Info: robinsongs.com Suggested door donation: $10-$20 Studio Place Arts Gallery opens at 6:30 pm. For show info: studioplacearts.com. 7-8 p.m. Studio Place Arts, 201 N. Main St., Barre 802-479-7069, go.evvnt.com/1759765-0
Michael Arnowitt: From East to West | Pianist Michael Arnowitt explores the influences between Eastern and Western musical traditions, including pieces by Mozart and Debussy, as well as pieces from Japan, China, Turkey and Russia. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets $25. Unitarian Church Of Montpelier, 130 Main St., Montpelier 802-223-7861, go.evvnt.com/1726433-0
June 10
Capital City Stampede 10K & VSGA State Championship 10k Road Race | 9-1 p.m. Onion River Outdoors, 20 Langdon St., Montpelier 802-586-9127,
Biodiversity Jamboree! | Celebrate birds, bugs, plants, pollinators and other creatures that call Vermont “home” in this summer nature festival co-presented by North Branch Nature Center and Vermont Center for Ecostudies, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. N. Branch Nature Center, 713 Elm St., Montpelier 802-229-6206, go.evvnt.com/1681772-0
Strawberry Social | Strawberry Social and Summer Reading Kick-off at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. 10 -2 p.m. Kellogg-Hubbard Library, 135 Main St., Montpelier 802-223-3338, go.evvnt.com/1769139-0
Worcester Arts Festival | Come celebrate our local artists. Performances, including the Chad Hollister Band, exhibits, readings, demonstrations. Art available for purchase. Food trucks on site noon-8 p.m. Worcester Ladd Field, Calais Road, Worcester.
June 11
Summer Nature Romp | This weekly gathering is about exploring nature together and sharing in the discoveries offered up by the landscape. Each outing features a different loose theme, facilitated by rotating NBNC staff. 10-noon N. Branch Nature Center, 713 Elm St., Montpelier 802-229-6206, go.evvnt.com/1724468-0
Music Under the Steeple Concert | Old West Church celebrates 200 years with Music Under the Steeple concert series. 4-6:30 p.m. The Old W. Church, 758 Old W. Church Road, Calais , go.evvnt.com/1771346-0
June 13
Second Tuesday Art Group | Do you want to know what an Art Group meeting is like? Join the members of 2nd Tuesday at SPA for a public discussion and Q&A. 12:30 p.m., June 14, 2:30 a.m., Studio Place Arts, 201 N. Main St., Barre 802-479-7069, go.evvnt.com/1770984-0
June 14
June 15
Live Poetry at The Front | Two local poets read from their work. 6:30-8 p.m. The Front, 6 Barre St., Montpelier , go.evvnt.com/1730098-0
June 16
Pride Poetry at Fox Market | Queer Poetry Reading at Fox Market. 7-9 p.m. Fox Market and Bar, 3070 U.S. Route 2, E. Montpelier , go.evvnt.com/1695336-0
June 17
Contra Dance at the Grange | Steve Zakon-Anderson calling with Charlie Pilzer on piano and fiddlers Rose Jackson and Rebecca Weiss. Everyone welcome! Newcomers lesson 7:40 pm. Masks required. Questions? Call Tim 802-225-892. 7:40-11 p.m. Capital City Grange, 6612 Vermont 12, Berlin 802-225-8921, go.evvnt.com/1734913-0
June 18
Summer Nature Romp | This weekly gathering is about exploring nature together and sharing in the discoveries offered up by the landscape. Each outing features a different loose theme, facilitated by rotating NBNC staff. 10 a.m.-noon N. Branch Nature Center, 713 Elm St., Montpelier 802-229-6206, go.evvnt.com/1724469-0
June 20
June 21
Larry & Joe | Fusing Venezuela and North Carolina to create their own genre called “Latingrass”. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Chandler Music Hall ~ Chandler Center for the Arts, 71 N. Main St., Randolph 802-728-9878, go.evvnt.com/1772745-0
June 22
Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival | June 22-25 in Vermont. Get your bluegrass fix at Jenny Brook Fest. See top acts like The Gibson Brothers and enjoy family activities. Camping available. Tickets on sale now. 8 a.m.- June 25, 9 p.m. Tickets $25-$180. Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival, 1 Fairgrounds Lane, Tunbridge 802-518-2126, go.evvnt.com/1683496-1
Act 39 | World Premiere of Rob Mermin’s original play, “Act 39,” June 22 – July 2, 2023, at Haybarn Theater in Plainfield. Tickets at sevendaystickets.com. 7 p.m.- July 2, 2 p.m. Tickets $20. Goddard College, 123 Pitkin Road, Plainfield 802-522-7774, go.evvnt.com/1738695-0