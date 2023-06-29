June 29
Granite Lecture and Film Series: Aries Peralta Presents the Museum’s Collections — Come learn about the Vermont Granite Museum’s collections! 6 to 7 p.m. Vermont Granite Museum, 7 Jones Brothers Way, Barre. 802-249-3897.
July 1
Nor’easter — Nor’easter — Paintings by Terry Ekasala, Rick Harlow, and Craig Stockwell. Noon to 5 p.m. Bundy Modern, 361 Bundy Road, Waitsfield. 802-777-2713.
Django Soulo & Friends at Plainfield Opera House — Americana, Roots, Bluegrass, Jazz, Soul — they do it all. They travel from loss, to life, to love through the echos of their minds. Let’s hop on the bandwagon and take the journey together. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Plainfield Town Hall Opera House, 18 High St., Plainfield.
Contra Dance with Special pre-dance Waltzing — Beginners, singles, and all ages are welcome; all dances are taught. Gender neutral role terms. Special pre-dance waltzing 7-7:45 p.m. Newcomers contra dance lesson at 7:45 p.m. Contra dancing 8-11 p.m. 7 to 11 p.m. Capital City Grange, 6612 Vermont 12, Berlin. 802-225-8921.
July 2
Summer Nature Romp — This weekly gathering is about exploring nature together and sharing in the discoveries offered by the landscape. Each outing features a different loose theme, facilitated by rotating NBNC staff. 10 a.m. to noon. North Branch Nature Center, 713 Elm St., Montpelier. 802-229-6206.
Slow Journey — Paintings by Gretchen Alexander — “Slow Journey” is a collection of paintings by Gretchen Alexander that contemplate the idea of transcending time by placing personal experience within the slowness of larger processes. 1 to 3 p.m. Emile A Gruppe Gallery, 22 Barber Farm Road, Jericho. 802-899-3211.
July 3
Montpelier’s Independence Day Celebration — is the Capital City’s largest festival of the year, a national holiday celebrated in a uniquely Montpelier way. 3 to 10 p.m. 115 State St, 115 State St., Montpelier. 802-223-9604.
July 5
Totems, Walking Sticks, and Spirit Sticks — Works by Karmimadeebora McMillan, vibrant, patterned sculptural paintings expressing a historical context of spirituality, tradition, and folklore. 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Studio Place Arts, 201 North Main St., Barre. 802-479-7069.
Deep Impressions: Elinor Randall, Master Printmaker — A survey of Elinor’s printmaking, representing most of the various printmaking forms that she examined in her exhibition history, stretching from 1954-2013. 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Studio Place Arts, 201 North Main St., Barre. 802-479-7069.
You’re Absolutely Spineless — An exhibit that celebrates invertebrates, large and small, involving 26 artists. 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Studio Place Arts, 201 North Main St., Barre. 802-479-7069.
Myra Flynn at the Middlesex Bandstand, free concert. —Food by Woodbelly Pizza. Bring a chair or blanket. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. 433 Shady Rill Road, Middlesex. 802-272-4920.
Capital City Band Concert — Free fun for the whole family. Come listen from 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays throughout the summer. On the State House lawn near the Supreme Court Building. 7 to 8 p.m. Vermont State House, 115 State St., Montpelier.
July 7
Art Social — Celebrate new shows at Studio Place Arts (SPA). 4:30 to 6 p.m. Studio Place Arts, 201 North Main St., Barre. 802-479-7069.
Old Time on the Onion is an all-acoustic, very informal, mostly non-performance gathering — all jams, all day and all night sponsored by the Summit School of Traditional Music and Culture 2 to 3 p.m. Onion River Campground, 61 Onion River Road, Marshfield. 802-595-0864.
July 8
Inspirational Speaker — Fujiko Takai Signs & Live Music with Ian Case Double Neck Guitarist — free event, “Love Without Limit, Life Without Fear” with inspirational speaker and live music, 3 shows: noon-1 p.m.; 1:30-2:30 p.m. and 3-4 p.m. Vermont State House Lawn, 115 State St., Montpelier. 802-793-5414.
Monotype Basics — Adult Art Class — Monotype Printmaking class for adults (over 16). For adults interested in learning printmaking — this is a beginner class. 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Center for Arts and Learning, 46 Barre St., Montpelier. 802-522-3973.
July 9
Summer Nature Romp — This weekly gathering is about exploring nature together and sharing in the discoveries offered up by the landscape. Each outing features a different loose theme, facilitated by rotating NBNC staff. 10 a.m. to noon. North Branch Nature Center, 713 Elm St., Montpelier. 802-229-6206.
Habitat Restoration Volunteer Day at NBNC — This summer we are continuing to restore habitat by removing invasive plant populations, caring for newly planted trees, and maintaining beaver deterrents. Come care for the land with us. 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. North Branch Nature Center, 713 Elm St., Montpelier. 802-229-6206.
Back Roads Readings — Back Roads Readings is celebrating its Tenth Anniversary this summer with a four-part series of readings. 3 to 4 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro. 802-633-4956.
Music Under the Steeple Concert Series — Old West Church Celebrates 200 Years with Music Under the Steeple 4 to 6:30 p.m. The Old West Church, 758 Old W Church Road, Calais.
44th annual Middlebury Summer Festival on-the-Green — Festival on-the-Green is a free, family-friendly series of performances supported by community donations and volunteers presented during the week of July 9-15 in Middlebury. 7 to 10 p.m. 3 Main St., Middlebury. 802-239-1976.
July 12
Capital City Band Concert — Free fun for the whole family. Come listen from 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays throughout the summer. On the State House lawn near the Supreme Court Building. 7 to 8 p.m. Vermont State House, 115 State St., Montpelier.
July 13
Hunger Mountain Coop Brown Bag Concert Series. Les Dead Ringers: Gypsy Jazz meets New Orleans. Noon to 1 p.m. Christ Church — courtyard, 64 State St., Montpelier. 802-223-9604.
Live Poetry at The Front — Two local poets read from their work 6:30 to 8 p.m. The Front, 6 Barre St., Montpelier.