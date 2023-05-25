May 25
Design Made Visible | ‘A multi-disciplinary exhibition exploring the ‘table’ as metaphor, now-June 22 at Mad River Valley Arts. Open 1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday Mad River Valley Arts, 5031 Main St., Waitsfield, 802-496-6682, https://go.evvnt.com/1660721-0
Cabot Folk Club Presents Richard Ruane and Beth Duquette | Original songs with traditional roots and classic harmony singing. 7-9 p.m. Tickets $12. Willey Building Auditorium, 3084 Main St., Cabot, 802-793-3016, https://go.evvnt.com/1726784-0
May 26
Granite Center Garden Club Annual Plant Sale | 6:30 a.m. until plants are sold out. 6:30-11 a.m. Vermont Granite Museum, 7 Jones Brothers Way, Barre, 802-793-7720,
NBNC Friday Morning Spring Birding Series | A casual morning of birding for all interests and experience levels facilitated by NBNC staff and guest leaders. 7-9 a.m. N. Branch Nature Center, 713 Elm St., Montpelier, 802-229-6206, https://go.evvnt.com/1687033-0
May 27
Vermont Dog Eats Bake Shop Grand Opening | The public and their pups are invited to celebrate the grand opening of Vermont Dog Eats Bake Shop! The event will include special doggy door prizes, refreshments, and kid- and pet-friendly fun. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 5 E. State St., 5 E. State St., Montpelier, 802-495-9661.
Diana Egbers Fanning | Pianist Diana Fanning has toured extensively as a solo performer and chamber musician throughout the U.S. and in England, France, Austria, Switzerland, Holland, Czech Republic, Canada and Germany. 7-9:30 p.m. Tickets $10. Chandler Music Hall ~ Chandler Center for the Arts, 71 N. Main St., Randolph, 802-728-9878, https://go.evvnt.com/1509336-0
May 30
Robin’s Nest Nature Playgroup | A free activity for families to gather, learn and play in nature. 10 a.m.-noon N. Branch Nature Center, 713 Elm St., Montpelier, 802-229-6206, https://go.evvnt.com/1581072-0
June 2
NBNC Friday Morning Spring Birding Series | A casual morning of birding for all interests and experience levels facilitated by NBNC staff and guest leaders. 7-9 a.m. N. Branch Nature Center, 713 Elm St., Montpelier, 802-229-6206, https://go.evvnt.com/1687034-0
Joe’s Big Band — Dance and Benefit | Benefit for the Cabot Fire Department. The Joe Levesque Big Band (Joe’s Big Band) is a 17-piece band made up of a rhythm section, vocalist, trumpets, trombones and saxophones. 4-6 p.m. Tickets $20. Catamount Airfield, 1009 Ducharme Road, Lower Cabot, 802-793-3016, https://go.evvnt.com/1739457-0
Contra Dance with Adina Gordon calling | Adina Gordon calling with the contra dance duo Starling (Mo Brachfeld and Jared Kirkpatrick). Everyone welcome. Newcomers lesson at 7:40 pm. Masks required. Questions? 802-225-8921. 7:40-11 p.m. Capital City Grange, 6612 Vermont 12, Berlin, 802-225-8921, https://go.evvnt.com/1734779-0
June 4
Summer Nature Romp | This weekly gathering is about exploring nature together and sharing in the discoveries offered up by the landscape. Each outing features a different loose theme, facilitated by rotating NBNC staff. 10 a.m.-noon N. Branch Nature Center, 713 Elm St., Montpelier, 802-229-6206, https://go.evvnt.com/1724456-0
Sign of the Times | White Water Gallery presents new work by Kevin Donegan. June 4 to July 9 with a reception on June 4th from 4-7 pm. Light Refreshments and music will be provided. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. East Hardwick, Hardwick, 802-563-2037, https://go.evvnt.com/1733505-0
June 6
Robin’s Nest Nature Playgroup | A free activity for families to gather, learn and play in nature. 10 a.m.-noon N. Branch Nature Center, 713 Elm St., Montpelier, 802-229-6206, https://go.evvnt.com/1581073-0
Pride Poetry at Kellogg Hubbard Library | Queer Poetry Reading. 6-8 p.m. Kellogg-Hubbard Library, 135 Main St., Montpelier, https://go.evvnt.com/1695319-0
Mosaic, Vermont Open House & Art Show | An evening of art, celebration, community, and light refreshments at Mosaic, Vermont’s office on Cottage Street in Barre. 4:30-6:30 p.m. 4 Cottage St., Barre, 802-476-1388, https://go.evvnt.com/1752990-0
Michael Arnowitt: From East to West | Pianist Michael Arnowitt explores the influences between Eastern and Western musical traditions, including pieces by Mozart and Debussy, as well as pieces from Japan, China, Turkey, and Russia. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets $25. Unitarian Church Of Montpelier, 130 Main St., Montpelier, 802-223-7861, https://go.evvnt.com/1726433-0
June 10
Capital City Stampede 10k & VSGA State Championship 10k Road Race | 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Onion River Outdoors, 20 Langdon St., Montpelier, 802-586-9127.
Biodiversity Jamboree | Celebrate birds, bugs, plants, pollinators and other creatures that call Vermont “home” in this summer nature festival co-presented by North Branch Nature Center and Vermont Center for Ecostudies. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. N. Branch Nature Center, 713 Elm St., Montpelier, 802-229-6206, https://go.evvnt.com/1681772-0
Worcester Arts Festival | Come celebrate our local artists. Performances, including the Chad Hollister Band, exhibits, readings, demonstrations and art available for purchase. Food Trucks on site. Noon-8 p.m. Worcester Ladd Field, Calais Road, Worcester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.