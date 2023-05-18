May 18
Design Made Visible | A multi-disciplinary exhibition exploring the ‘table’ as metaphor, May 3-June 22 at Mad River Valley Arts. Open Tuesday-Saturday 1-5 p.m., 5031 Main St., Waitsfield 802-496-6682 https://go.evvnt.com/1660716-0
May 19
NBNC Friday Morning Spring Birding Series | A casual morning of birding for all interests and experience levels facilitated by NBNC staff and guest leaders. 7-9 a.m. N. Branch Nature Center, 713 Elm St., Montpelier 802-229-6206 https://go.evvnt.com/1687032-0
Tent Sale | CV Habitat is hosting a fundraising Tent Sale to support our various affordable home ownership programs. Proceeds from this event will directly subsidize our upcoming duplex project in Randolph. 3 p.m., May 20, Christ Episcopal Church, 64 State St., Montpelier 802-522-8611 https://go.evvnt.com/1712497-0
May 20
Birding at the Barre City Cow Pasture | A casual, Saturday morning birding outing at a local hidden-gem natural area, facilitated by NBNC staff. 7-9 a.m. The Cow Pasture, Barre 802-229-6206 https://go.evvnt.com/1687062-0
Giving Peace | This event is to help give peace to the people of Vermont who suffer from lack of support. We focus on Homelessness Prevention, Drug Abuse Prevention, Hunger Aid and supporting local businesses. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Big World Magazine Inc., 850 Graniteville Road, Graniteville 802-456-5466
Pointe Noir Cajun Quartet in Adamant! | An uplifting combination of exciting dance music, country songs, and Cajun tunes from Lafayette and beyond. 7-9 p.m. Tickets $15. Adamant Community Club, 1161 Martin Road, Calais 802-454-7103 https://go.evvnt.com/1726506-0
The Villalobos Brothers | The Grammy award-winning Villalobos Brothers are coming to Chandler. Their original music fuses and celebrate the richness of Mexican folk with jazz and classical music. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets $10. Chandler Music Hall ~ Chandler Center for the Arts, 71 N. Main St., Randolph 802-728-9878 https://go.evvnt.com/1737263-0
Contra Dance with the Gaslight Tinkers | with Nils Fredland calling. Everyone welcome. Newcomers lesson at 7:40 pm. Please bring clean soft-soled shoes and a mask. www.capitalcitygrange.org/dancing/contradancing. 7:40-11 p.m. Capital City Grange, 6612 Vermont 12, Berlin 802-225-8921 https://go.evvnt.com/1702759-0
May 21
Plant Sale | The plant and pie sale will include veggie starts such as tomatoes, peppers, herbs, as well as potted perennials from local gardens. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Old Meeting House, 1620 Center Road, Montpelier 802-223-6934 https://go.evvnt.com/1728785-0
Montpelier Historical Society second annual Show & Tell | Come and learn about some of the city’s oldest family-owned businesses and local institutions. We will share historic artifacts and documents. 2-4 p.m. Montpelier Senior Activity Center, 58 Barre St., Montpelier
Auditions for The Glass Menagerie | The Valley Players will hold auditions for Tennessee Williams’ semi-autobiographical look at a family struggling for survival during the Great Depression. Show dates are weekends Sept. 29 to Oct. 15. 6-8 p.m. Valley Players Theater, 4254 Main St., Waitsfield 802-583-1674 https://go.evvnt.com/1733659-0
May 23
Queer Birding at NBNC | Join us on a spring bird outing at NBNC. This outing is reserved for folks who identify as Queer and who are interested in birding with a welcoming community. 8-10 a.m. Free. N. Branch Nature Center, 713 Elm St., Montpelier 802-229-6206 https://go.evvnt.com/1687072-0
Robin’s Nest Nature Playgroup | Is a free activity for families to gather, learn and play in nature. 10 a.m.-noon N. Branch Nature Center, 713 Elm St., Montpelier 802-229-6206 https://go.evvnt.com/1581071-0
May 25
Cabot Folk Club Presents Richard Ruane and Beth Duquette | Original songs with traditional roots and classic harmony singing. 7-9 p.m. Tickets $12. Willey Building Auditorium, 3084 Main St., Cabot 802-793-3016 https://go.evvnt.com/1726784-0
May 26
Granite Center Garden Club Annual Plant Sale | Sale starts at 6:30 am until plants are sold out. 6-11 a.m. Vermont Granite Museum, 7 Jones Brothers Way, Barre 802-793-7720
NBNC Friday Morning Spring Birding Series | A casual morning of birding for all interests and experience levels facilitated by NBNC staff and guest leaders. 7-9 a.m. N. Branch Nature Center, 713 Elm St., Montpelier 802-229-6206 https://go.evvnt.com/1687033-0
Michael Arnowitt: From East to West | Pianist Michael Arnowitt explores the influences between Eastern and Western musical traditions, including pieces by Mozart and Debussy, as well as pieces from Japan, China, Turkey and Russia. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets $25. Unitarian Church Of Montpelier, 130 Main St., Montpelier 802-223-7861 https://go.evvnt.com/1726433-0
May 27
Diana Egbers Fanning | Pianist Diana Fanning has toured extensively as a solo performer and chamber musician throughout the United States and in England, France, Austria, Switzerland, Holland, the Czech Republic, Canada and Germany. 7-9:30 p.m. Tickets $10. Chandler Music Hall ~ Chandler Center for the Arts, 71 N. Main St., Randolph 802-728-9878 https://go.evvnt.com/1509336-0
May 30
Robin’s Nest Nature Playgroup | Is a free activity for families to gather, learn and play in nature. 10 a.m.-noon N. Branch Nature Center, 713 Elm St., Montpelier 802-229-6206 https://go.evvnt.com/1581072-0
Jun 2
NBNC Friday Morning Spring Birding Series | A casual morning of birding for all interests and experience levels facilitated by NBNC staff and guest leaders. 7-9 a.m. N. Branch Nature Center, 713 Elm St., Montpelier 802-229-6206 https://go.evvnt.com/1687034-0
Jun 3
Contra Dance with Adina Gordon calling | The contra dance duo Starling (Mo Brachfeld and Jared Kirkpatrick). Everyone welcome. Newcomers lesson at 7:40 pm. Masks required. Questions? 802-225-8921. 7:40-11 p.m. Capital City Grange, 6612 Vermont 12, Berlin 802-225-8921 https://go.evvnt.com/1734779-0
