April 27
Reflections by f/7 | A photography collective presents ‘Reflecting on Reflections’ at Mad River Valley Arts, March 22-April 27. 1-5 p.m. Mad River Valley Arts, 5031 Main St. Waitsfield, (802) 496-6682, https://go.evvnt.com/1595541-0
The Cabot Folk Club presents Sara Grace | From Montpelier, Sara Grace brings her soulful, original songs to Cabot. Honest, emotive, and blessed with a sly, biting wit, Sara Grace is among central Vermont’s best-kept secrets. 7-9 p.m. Tickets $12. 3084 Main St. Cabot, 802-793-3016, https://go.evvnt.com/1665632-0
UVM Percussion Ensemble | UVM Percussion Ensemble Spring concert includes music from Brazil, Japan, and Africa. 7:30-8:30 p.m. UVM Recital Hall, 384 S. Prospect St. Burlington, 802-656-3040, https://go.evvnt.com/1671117-0
April 28
English Country Dance | Dancing to live music. 7-9:30 p.m. Elley-Long Music Center, Saint Michael’s College, 223 Ethan Allen Ave. Colchester, 802-881-9732,
Pianist Claire Black performs Song & Dance: Part 2 | Burlington-based pianist Claire Black performs a fresh combination of rarely performed solo piano works by Franz Schubert, Clara Schumann, Béla Bartók, John Field, and Isaac Albéniz. 7:30-9 p.m. Unitarian Church Of Montpelier, 130 Main St. Montpelier, https://go.evvnt.com/1595920-0
April 29
The Vermont Philharmonic | The Vermont Philharmonic comes to Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph, VT. 7-9:30 p.m. Tickets $10. Chandler Music Hall ~ Chandler Center for the Arts, 71 N. Main St. Randolph, 802-728-9878, https://go.evvnt.com/1509257-0
Pianist Claire Black performs Song & Dance: Part 2 | Burlington-based pianist Claire Black performs a fresh combination of rarely performed solo piano works by Franz Schubert, Clara Schumann, Béla Bartók, John Field, and Isaac Albéniz. 7:30-9 p.m. First Baptist Church, 81 Saint Paul St. Burlington, https://go.evvnt.com/1595923-0
Montpelier Contra Dance | Chris Ricciotti calling with music by The Turning Stile +. Newcomers lesson at 7:40 pm; gender-neutral role terms. Please bring a pair of clean soft-soled shoes and a Surgical mask or KN95. $12 Adults. 7:40-11 p.m. Capital City Grange, 6612 Vermont 12, Berlin, 802-225-8921, https://go.evvnt.com/1666629-0
April 30
Vermont Philharmonic Spring Concerts | Vermont Philharmonic presents Spring Concerts, “German Romantics”. 2-3:30 p.m. Tickets $20. Barre Opera House, 6 N. Main St. Barre, 802-229-4191, https://go.evvnt.com/1677712-0
Knit Democracy Together with Eve Jacobs-Carnahan | Lawyer and artist talks about gerrymandering and ranked-choice voting while participants stitch a banner for the Warren July 4 parade. 3-4:30 p.m. Warren Public Library, 413 Main St. Warren, https://go.evvnt.com/1640420-0
Pianist Claire Black performs Song & Dance: Part 2 | Burlington-based pianist Claire Black performs a fresh combination of rarely performed solo piano works by Franz Schubert, Clara Schumann, Béla Bartók, John Field, and Isaac Albéniz. 3-4:30 p.m. South Burlington, https://go.evvnt.com/1595927-0
Songs of Hope: Verdis LeVar Robinson, David Ruffin and the Unitarian Church Choir | Music from Musical Theater, Folk and Classical traditions, performed by the Unitarian Church Choir, pianist Eliza Thomas and guest vocalists Verdis LeVar Robinson and David Ruffin. 7-8:30 p.m. Unitarian Church Of Montpelier, 130 Main St. Montpelier, 802-223-7861, https://go.evvnt.com/1657245-0
May 2
Robin’s Nest Nature Playgroup | Robin’s Nest Nature Playgroup is a free activity for families to gather, learn and play in nature. 10 a.m.-noon, N. Branch Nature Center, 713 Elm St. Montpelier, 802-229-6206, https://go.evvnt.com/1581068-0
May 3
Design Made Visible | “Design Made Visible” is a multi-disciplinary exhibition exploring the “table” as metaphor. May 3-June 22 at Mad River Valley Arts. Reception May 4, 5-7 p.m. 1-5 p.m. Mad River Valley Arts, 5031 Main St. Waitsfield, 802-496-6682, https://go.evvnt.com/1660702-0
UVM Student Performance Recital | UVM students perform selections from their applied lessons. 7:30-9 p.m. UVM Recital Hall, 384 S. Prospect St. Burlington, 802-656-3040, https://go.evvnt.com/1671066-0
May 5
NBNC Friday Morning Spring Birding Series | A casual morning of birding for all interests and experience levels facilitated by NBNC staff and guest leaders. 7-9 a.m. N. Branch Nature Center, 713 Elm St. Montpelier, 802-229-6206, https://go.evvnt.com/1687028-0
“Thank-You Notes,” paintings by Chip Haggerty | Stowe artist Chip Haggerty’s paintings, “Thank-You Notes,” are being shown through the month of May at The Front in Montpelier. 4 p.m.- May 28, 5 p.m. The Front, 6 Barre St. Montpelier, 802-999-6773, https://go.evvnt.com/1676346-0
Tastings, An Evening of Six Short Plays | Snow Farm Vineyard and Winery will feature new works by four playwrights. There’s something for everyone with intertwining stories. 6 p.m.- May 6, 8 p.m. Tickets $18. Snow Farm Vineyard & Winery, 190 W. Shore Road, S. Hero, 802-279-8099, https://go.evvnt.com/1658012-0
“August: Osage County” | The Lamoille County Players invite you to see their spring drama. Performance dates are May 5-7 and May 12-14 at the Hyde Park Opera House. 7-9 p.m. Tickets $20. Hyde Park Opera House, 85 Main St. Hyde Park, https://go.evvnt.com/1683501-0
May 6
Bike Swap | Buy a used bike, sell your bike, all with the help of experienced staff at Onion River Outdoors. 9 a.m.-noon, Onion River Outdoors, 20 Langdon St. Montpelier, 802-225-6736, https://go.evvnt.com/1666565-0
Skirack Bike Swap | Join us May 6 & 7 for the area’s best Bike Swap. You’ll find great deals on bicycles, car bicycle carriers, trailers and child carriers. Many items discounted 25% on Sunday. 9 a.m.- May 7, 2 p.m. Skirack, 85 Main St. Burlington, https://go.evvnt.com/1664617-0
Spring Fling at Aldrich Library | A fundraiser to benefit Aldrich Library. Enjoy live local music, a cash bar, delicious hors d’oeuvres, gourmet pastries, and magic. Tickets are $40 each. 6-9 p.m. Tickets $40. Aldrich Public Library, 6 Washington St. Barre, 802-476-7550,
The Johnny Cash Tribute Show at Montpelier High School | Johnny Cash tribute artist, George Richard, takes his fabulous Johnny Cash Tribute Show to the stage. 7-9 p.m. Tickets $25. Montpelier High School’s Smile Auditorium, 5 High School Drive, Montpelier, https://go.evvnt.com/1693622-0
Montpelier Contra Dance | Contra Dance at the Capital City Grange. Newcomers lesson at 7:40 pm. Dance 8-11 Please bring clean soft-soled shoes. Masks required. $12 Adults www.capitalcitygrange.org/dancing/contradancing. 7:40-11 p.m. Capital City Grange, 6612 Vermont 12, Berlin, 802-225-8921, https://go.evvnt.com/1678263-0
Tsunamibots, Brand New Luddites, Lurking Class | A night of Robotic Surf Rock and Punk Rock with the Tsunamibots, Brand New Luddites and Lurking Class. 9-11:59 p.m. Charlie O’s, 70 Main St. Montpelier, 508-612-8668, https://go.evvnt.com/1679836-0
May 7
Craft Fair and Market | Spaulding High School National Honor Society is proud to present an event on the Spaulding Football field with 70+ vendors, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 155 Ayers St. Barre
The Race Against Racism |A statewide annual anti-racist event, organized by youth from several Vermont high schools and held on the State House lawn. 1-4:30 p.m. Tickets $5. Vermont State House, 115 State St. Montpelier, https://go.evvnt.com/1671586-0
Knit Democracy Together with Eve Jacobs-Carnahan | Lawyer and artist talks about the voter, the voting process and the electoral college while participants stitch a banner for the Warren Fourth of July parade. 3-4:30 p.m. Joslin Memorial Library, 4391 Main St. Waitsfield, https://go.evvnt.com/1640688-0
May 9
Robin’s Nest Nature Playgroup is a free activity for families to gather, learn and play in nature. 10 a.m.-noon, N. Branch Nature Center, 713 Elm St. Montpelier, 802-229-6206, https://go.evvnt.com/1581069-0
May 10
2nd Tuesday: A Thirty-year Conversation About Art | Works by 8 artists: Alexandra Bottinelli, Cheryl Betz, Larry Bowling, Maggie Neale, Elizabeth Nelson, Kathy Stark, Janet Van Fleet, Ann Young. 11:30 a.m., June 24, 5 p.m. Studio Place Arts, 201 N. Main St. Barre, 802-479-7069, https://go.evvnt.com/1692238-0
One + One is Greater than Two | Works by 29 artists that depict multiples, patterns and relationships. On display in the Main Gallery. 11:30 a.m.- June 24, 5 p.m. Studio Place Arts, 201 N. Main St. Barre, 802-479-7069, https://go.evvnt.com/1692225-0
May 11
Live Poetry at The Front | Two local poets read from their work. 6:30-8 p.m. The Front, 6 Barre St. Montpelier,
“Tastings — An Evening of Six Short Plays” | Shelburne Vineyard features new works by four playwrights. There’s something for everyone with intertwining stories. May 11-13, 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Tickets $18. Shelburne Vineyard, 6308 Shelburne Road, Shelburne, 802-279-8099, https://go.evvnt.com/1658471-0
May 12
NBNC Friday Morning Spring Birding Series | A casual morning of birding for all interests and experience levels facilitated by NBNC staff and guest leaders. 7-9 a.m. N. Branch Nature Center, 713 Elm St. Montpelier, 802-229-6206, https://go.evvnt.com/1687031-0
Art Gallery Reception — Hilary Ann Love Glass | Please join us at North Branch Nature Center for an evening celebrating Hilary Ann Love Glass’s artwork. Tour the gallery, meet the artist, and enjoy some refreshments. 4-7 p.m. N. Branch Nature Center, 713 Elm St. Montpelier, 802-229-6206, https://go.evvnt.com/1663528-0
May 13
Integrated Digital Organization of Your Genealogy | This class will show you how to organize your genealogy research with an integrated digital system. 10:30 a.m.-noon , Montpelier, 802-871-5647, https://go.evvnt.com/1698268-0
ART IT UP! | Annual silent auction to benefit SPA programs. View and bid in person or online, including “Buy-It-Now!” options. On display in the Second Floor Gallery. 11:30 a.m.- June 16, 5 p.m. Studio Place Arts, 201 N. Main St. Barre, 802-479-7069, https://go.evvnt.com/1692306-0
Art Social | View four new exhibits on display in the SPA Galleries and enjoy live music. 4:30-6 p.m. Studio Place Arts, 201 N. Main St. Barre, 802-479-7069, https://go.evvnt.com/1692249-0
