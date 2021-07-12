BARRE TOWN – Rock of Ages is still “Boardwalk,” on a Barre Town-centric Monopoly board, but post-reappraisal Thunder Road has entered the lucrative home stretch and may have taken the checkered flag in one key category.
Sure the value of Rock of Ages’ holdings — a massive manufacturing plant and state-of-the-art visitors center built on 830 quarry-pocked acres — increased by nearly four times what Thunder Road is now said to be worth, but if you’re talking percentages that’s nothing.
According to the just-completed reappraisal, the assessed value of Rock of Ages’ primary property jumped from roughly $11.5 million to $17.8 million — an increase of just over $6.3 million, or 54.8%.
That’s an attention-getting increase, but when it comes to assessed value, Thunder Road literally lapped itself. Heading into the reappraisal, the “nation’s site of excitement” — all 52 acres — was valued at just under $680,000. The race track’s new value — just over $1.6 million — reflects an increase of nearly $933,000, or 137.2%.
Besides Rock of Ages there are several other pricey properties in town. A few of them can be found in Wilson Industrial Park and there are two on Route 14 in South Barre. One of them is Hannaford’s supermarket, which is now assessed at $4.35 million, which, when you exclude utilities, is good for fourth place on the list topped by Rock of Ages. Thunder Road, which changed hands in 2017, is back of that pack — sitting comfortably in the middle of two dozen properties with six-figure assessments following the reappraisal.
Just ahead of Thunder Road on that list is the 3.92-acre property that houses Wilkins Harley-Davidson on Route 14.
The difference? The family-owned Harley dealer isn’t new to the list. A year ago the property was assessed at $1.26 million. Its new value — $1.68 million — reflects an increase of about $420,000, or roughly 33%.
That percentage increase is on the low end of what Assessor Russ Beaudoin is projecting the town’s Grand List will increase as a result of the reappraisal. He said last week it could be as high as 39%.
That’s good news for Wilkins, which doesn’t look like it will see a tax increase and could conceivably pay less in taxes based on yet-to-be-set rates that will drop due to the increase in the Grand List.
Barring a massive adjustment, the tax bill for Thunder Road is going up, because the increase in its assessment far exceeds the increase Beaudoin is projecting in the Grand List. It is more than four times greater than Beaudoin’s low-end estimate and more than 3.5 times greater than his high-end projection.
Thunder Road’s new assessment isn’t a case of the track’s new value being informed by a 2017 sale price that was a far more recent reflection of its fair market value than the town’s last reappraisal in 2004. Town officials say they still don’t know what the track sold for in 2017 because documentation that is typically filed when property changes hands wasn’t.
Meanwhile as property owners weigh whether to file written grievances before Friday’s 8 a.m. deadline, the best they can do to assess the tax impact of their new appraisals is to compare the increase they experienced to the range — 33 to 39% increase in the Grand List — Beaudoin projected.
The rule of thumb that is good for Rock of Ages and racetracks, works for residences as well.
Take the last two entries on a Grand List that includes nearly 3,500 properties and includes 95 pages.
Nancy and Arthur Zorn own a Camp Street home on 9.1 acres that was assessed at $374,000 and is now valued at $476,110. That’s an increase of just over $102,000, or 27.3%.
It’s the 27.3% that matter because if Beaudoin’s estimate is accurate, that is comfortably below the range he’s predicting for an increase in the Grand List and should produce a tax bill that is comparable to, if not slightly lower, than the one the Zorn’s paid during the just-concluded fiscal year.
Then there’s Zachary Zorn, who lives across town on Richardson Road and saw the value of his home and its .36-acre lot jump from $104,030 to $158,530 — an increase of $54,500, or 52.4%. He is likely looking at a tax increase, though how much isn’t yet clear.
However, Beaudoin has stressed property owners who find themselves on the high side of his projected range should ask themselves whether they would part with their properties for anything less than the values he just put on them.
