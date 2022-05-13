BARRE — With Milton, Vermont’s A.H. Fence Company completing the project this week, Thunder Road officials announced a new seating section is set to open with the 59th Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic, an event that also includes a first-time visit from the Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series.
Along the backstretch of the famous Vermont oval, a new section specifically for vehicles to drive in and park will open officially for the annual holiday weekend event.
Designed with those that simply can’t get around that easily anymore in mind, folks can drive up to and park along the backstretch fence to take in Thunder Road’s world famous entertainment from the comfort of their vehicles.
This new and exciting, fan-friendly section is also available for those who’d like to tailgate, backing up alongside the backstretch safety fence, pulling out the grill and enjoying stock car racing from a never-before-seen vantage point.
“I’ve had this idea in the back of my head for the last couple years now,” said Thunder Road managing partner Cris Michaud, in a track press release.
“Thinking about some of our older fans who find the scenic hills around our property a little difficult to manage these days, and those who want to put together one heck of a tailgate right on our backstretch, this section will be perfect for them.”
Thunder Road will roar back to life on Sunday, May 29 for the 59th running of the Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic. Along with the 125-lap Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model Classic, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, rk Miles Street Stocks and Burnetts Scrap Metals Road Warriors the mighty Tour-type Modifieds return to ‘The Road.’
The $10,000-to-win Granite Capital 100 for the Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series will feature some of the biggest names in Modified racing when they hit the track.
