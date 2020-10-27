Sometimes you know you need to get a meal started but have no idea what you want or what the side dishes will be. I leave early for work every morning, and the slow cooker is my friend.
I had a 5-pound pork roast that I seasoned with onion powder, granulated garlic, salt and freshly ground black pepper. I also added a cup of water and set to cook on low. As I left for work, I still hadn’t decided what our supper would be, but I knew I’d have a great head start when I returned home.
Ten hours later, I had a melt-in-your-mouth tender, ready for any flavor profile pork roast. If you do the same, you have a deliciously blank canvas. Here are some ideas:
— Hungry for Mexican? Stir fry sliced bell peppers and onions, and add cumin, chili powder and Rotel tomatoes. You now have a delicious filling for burritos, tacos or tostadas.
— How about comfort food? You can quickly make a pan gravy, a delicious bowl of buttery mashed potatoes, steamed peas or green beans. There’s a filling family weeknight meal.
— Pulled pork sandwiches are always a favorite at our house. Shred the meat, pile it high on a bun, and serve with your favorite barbecue sauce. Add baked beans and potato salad, and you’re good to go!
Slow Cooker Pulled Pork Chili
You can use the pork to make a great bowl of chili!
— 1 28-ounce can of crushed tomatoes
— 1 14.5-ounce can of fire-roasted diced tomatoes
— 1 can “Chili Fixings” Rotel tomatoes
— 2 cups beef stock
— 2 4.5 ounces can of diced green chiles
— 1 medium yellow onion, diced
— 1 medium green bell pepper, diced
— 2 cloves garlic, minced
— 1 can pinto or kidney beans, rinsed and drained
— 1 envelope chili seasoning mix
— 3 cups pulled pork
Mix together all ingredients in a 6-quart slow cooker. Cover and set on “low” setting. Let cook for 3 to 4 hours on high or 4 to 6 hours on low. Top with your favorite toppings: sour cream, shredded cheddar, sliced green onions, etc.
Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, shares recipes, table decor ideas and advice on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com.You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram and fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.
