I live in Worcester, as does The Times Argus retired owner and publisher, John Mitchell. Several years ago, I approached John at town meeting and told him (I thought it would be a funny story), “Hey, John, I went into the town office the other day and the town clerk, quite frustrated, just hung up the phone and said a town resident just chewed me out for not giving adequate notice for an important town select board meeting.”
She said on the phone, “Hey, we always place notices in The Times Argus.”
The person on the phone responded, “Why would I continue subscribing to the paper? I don’t have a wood stove anymore.”
I laughed, but John did not laugh. I realized then how painful it is to be giving one’s life to a dying industry. I see John occasionally walking down to the store, but I doubt he would remember that moment.
Thank you, John; thank you, Dennis Jensen; and thanks to all who have contributed their professional lives to all of us, who depend on honest journalism to make our lives a bit better informed.
Victor Ehly
Worcester
