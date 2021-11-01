“The vaccines have yet to secure final approval from the CDC, although many believe that will happen this week. The exact day when the first shots will occur is still be to be determined.”
Editorial, A4
Trail blazers
Harwood girls and U-32 boys claim cross-country running titles. B1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.