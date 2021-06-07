VOTE!
Voters in Barre City and Barre Town need to head to the polls today to cast their vote on the proposed school budget. Two other times, the budget has failed. Today represents the third vote since Town Meeting Day. Polls are open until 7 p.m.
Clean sweep
The U-32 boys and girls track and field teams give coach Mark Chaplin his 49th and 50th titles. B1
