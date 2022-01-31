“But I see that a lot of people my age or younger have a hard time fitting it into their schedule or feeling confident enough to join the fire department.”
— Miss Vermont Danielle Morse
Digging deep
Spaulding rallies from an eight-point deficit to earn a girls basketball victory over U-32. B1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.