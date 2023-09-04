Teaser Steve Pappas Steve Pappas Editor Author email Sep 4, 2023 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save "The aging of the state’s prison population is an issue that isn’t going away. It will get worse." Editorial, A4 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Steve Pappas Editor Author email Follow Steve Pappas Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Paper Times Argus