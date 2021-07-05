We are open
We are pleased to announce that our office located at 47 North Main St., Suite 200, in Barre, is open during regular business hours Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. For your convenience, you can still call or email when paying bills, renewing subscriptions, placing ads, or sharing news tips. Our customer service and sales representatives are eager to assist you. Feel free to call (800) 244-2131 or email customerservices@rutlandherald.com. We remain grateful for your continued support of our newspaper. See you soon.
~ Steven Pappas, editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.