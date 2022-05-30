“It’s a very different experience for me than it used to be, when it was just me and the board. Now it’s sort of me and all these individuals. I feel a commitment to helping their families and honoring them every time I go out.”
— Surfer Dan Fischer, A2
A new season
Vermont teams will have a clean slate when playoffs kick off this week. B1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.