Statewide primary polls are open until 7 p.m. today.
“Going back to the days when people had to show up to public meetings in person makes local governance less accessible, and, as a result, less democratic.”
Editorial, A4
Leader of the pack
Alby Ovitt prevails in a big field to win the 200-lap Enduro race at Thunder Road. B1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.