“There is nothing this police department or any police agency could say that would provide an excuse for the lack of seat belts in any vehicle used to transport a detained person.”
Editorial, A4
Soccer stars
A quartet of Vermont soccer teams shined over the weekend, highlighting the strength of the sport in the state. B1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.