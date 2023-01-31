Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. A burst of heavy snow is expected. Low -2F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.