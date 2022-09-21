“There are bills before the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate aimed at reforming federal election so that Congress would not decide presidential elections.”
Editorial, A4
Cardiac kids
The Montpelier girls soccer team scores twice in the final 39 seconds to defeat U-32. B1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.