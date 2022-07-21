"Oral contraceptives have been safely used by millions of women in the United States for six decades. They are available over the counter in more than 100 countries."
Editorial, A4
Top two
Vermonters Jared Nelson and Bryson Richards finished in the top two spots of the New England Amateur men's golf tournament. B1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.