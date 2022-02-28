Go vote!
Today is Town Meeting Day. Most cities and towns around the state are holding local elections, and voting on school and municipal budgets, among other warned items. Please take a moment today to exercise your right to vote, and have a say on the decisions affecting your community. Polls close at 7 p.m.
‘Barring a bump in positive cases, communities around the state seem poised, at various levels, to lift mask mandates.’
Editorial, A4
