Birthday parade
BARRE — Rhoswen and Astella Ricciarelli turned 9 on Wednesday, but the “Tax Day” twins plan to celebrate their birthday watching a Saturday afternoon parade from the steps of the Barre Municipal Auditorium.
Everyone’s invited – to be part of the parade – because now is not the time for birthday parties and, well, everyone loves a parade.
Ashleigh Ricciarelli says she spotted the idea on Facebook and decided it might cheer up her daughters, who, like their younger brother, Steven, have been cooped up on Quinlan Street for nearly a month due to the COVID-19 crisis.
“They’re really bummed they don’t get to have a birthday party,” says the elder Ricciarelli.
And while her daughters are yearning for a sleepover, Ashleigh Ricciarelli is hoping the impromptu parade will brighten their day in a pandemic-proof way.
“They’re really bummed,” Ricciarelli says of her daughters. “They don’t get to have a birthday party. No sleepovers. They’re missing their friends.”
Ricciarelli says she got the idea from Facebook and would have invited people to drive by her home if she didn’t live on a narrow dead-end street.
Ricciarelli inquired about the possibility of having it at nearby Hope Cemetery, but was steered by the city to the Barre Municipal Auditorium, which is currently dormant, and has been the staging area for more than its share of parades over the years.
That sounded good to Ricciarelli, who has been spreading the word about the parade to family and friends. The twins – both third-graders at Barre City Elementary and Middle School – extended the invitation to fellow students in Miss Leblanc’s class during a Zoom meeting held on their birthday.
“It will be good to get out of the house and see some familiar faces,” says Ricciarelli, who said she wouldn’t mind seeing some unfamiliar ones to give the “parade” some length and make it more memorable. All well-wishers are welcome to loop around the auditorium starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Ice out!
WEST DANVILLE — COVID-19 couldn’t stop the start of the Joe’s Pond Ice on April 1 and it couldn’t prevent it from ending first thing Wednesday morning. It did depress ticket sales, but not nearly as much as organizers feared and while this year’s winner hasn’t yet been identified, the prize is expected to be just under $4,500.
Who won is still a mystery and Henretta Splain is still busy entering information from the more than 10,000 tickets that were sold at $1-a-pop over the last couple months. However, the big question was answered when a concrete block slipped through the ice pulling the plug on the clock that is the ultimate arbiter in a popular winter-ending contest that started in 1988.
The block dropped and the clocked stopped at 6:07 a.m. Wednesday. The winner, or winners (the prize has been split in the past) will be decided after Splain finishes the data entry and the ice-out committee confirms who came closest to predicting the contest would end at 6:07 a.m. on April 15.
“We’re still entering the tickets into the program,” says Michelle Walker, who by “we” means Splain, who has handled that task for several years on behalf of the Joe’s Pond Association.
Walker, whose dad, Don, ran what began as a hyper-local guessing game that eventually went global and was once featured in The New York Times, says she’s as curious as anyone to learn who one and exactly how many tickets were sold.
Whatever the answer it’s more than Walker expected because most of the outlets that sell ice-out tickets in central Vermont were closed in the weeks leading up to the April 1 deadline. Still, the fund-raiser brought in roughly $11,000 and while Walker says “we always have more money than tickets” the total is likely north of 10,000.
Walker says last year’s coronavirus-free contest attracted roughly 13,000 entries and while sales were predictably down the drop off wasn’t as sharp as she thought it might be.
“It was a good year, all things considered,” says Walker, who says she was “blown away” by the number of entries.
This year’s winner (or winners) will pocket 50 percent of the proceeds, less expenses, just like always and the Joe’s Pond Association will invest most of the rest in its Fourth of July fireworks display.
Same old ice-out?
Not according to Walker, who typically doesn’t have to drive around with a “sterilized grocery” bag collecting envelopes filled with tickets and money from area businesses and then letting them sit for at least 24 hours before turning them over to Splain.
“Let’s just say things were a little different then usual,” says Walker, who, like everyone else on the planet, can’t wait for things to get back to normal.
Waste not
WILLIAMSTOWN — Candy-filled eggs were long gone and hard to find by the time Williamstown’s annual Easter egg hunt would have started last Saturday.
The hunt, and others like it across Vermont, were canceled due to the coronavirus crisis, but folks in Williamstown didn’t let their taxpayer-funded boxes of chocolate go to waste. After obtaining the appropriate clearances they gave it all away at the public safety building on April 6.
Curbside candy? You betcha!
Volunteer firefighters opened one of the bays and doled out bags of candy-filled eggs in a drive-through distribution that lasted about an hour, kept everybody safe and made sure all the eggs got where they would have gone had the kids been able to safely hunt for them.
Change of plans
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department should soon be getting its ladder truck back, but Fire Chief William Graham said plans to pick it up from Pennsylvania have been scrapped due to concerns about COVID-19.
Though Graham and another member of the department had planned to make trip, personally inspect the just-refurbished truck and drive it back, they were waved off by the company that fixed issues with the ladder.
“They said not to bother. They wouldn’t even let us into Pennsylvania,” Graham says, noting the truck is scheduled to be tested next week and local firefighters have been will conduct a virtual inspection as the vehicle is put through its paces.
Graham says he has arranged for the ladder truck to return to Williamstown the same way it left – on the back of a flatbed truck.
If all goes well, the ladder truck could be back in service by the end of next week.
The work was completed at the high end of the $45,000 allocated by the Select Board whose members were told this week the work will extend the life of the 21-year-old truck by “15 to 20 years.”
That sounded good to board member Matthew Rouleau.
“I wish I could say the same for myself,” Rouleau quipped. “It’s hard to have that kind of guarantee these days.”
Precious metal?
BARRE — There isn’t anything precious about a grill that doesn’t work any more, or a lawnmower that has outlived its useful life. However, that doesn’t mean they are worthless.
The metal has value and folks looking to unload surplus metal items lying around their property are encouraged to bring it to the Barre Municipal Auditorium two weeks from Saturday (that’s May 2) to benefit the nonprofit organization Caps 4 Cops.
In addition to clunky items like grills and mowers, they’ll be taking in aluminum, batteries (not the lithium ion variety) brass, copper, lead, stainless steel, radiators, and wire and cable.
No hazardous materials will be accepted, containers with fluids are a no-go, as are electronics, furniture, tires and wood.
The event was pretty popular when it was held at the auditorium last year, and we’re assured organizers are taking the necessary precautions to keep people safe during this year’s “drive-through” version.
Have an item for Talk of the Town? Email it to news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.