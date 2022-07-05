A number of community groups will benefit from grants awarded recently by Waterbury Winterfest and Revitalizing Waterbury.
The organizations announced grants with nearly $12,000 supporting recreation from Winterfest proceeds.
The Waterbury Winterfest grant committee reviewed 10 applications this spring and awarded grants totaling $11,700 to various community organizations and programs, according to Winterfest President Roger Clapp.
The aim is for the annual winter festival to help grow other recreational opportunities in the community year-round. Grants ranged from $500 to $1,500, Clapp said.
“The Winterfest Leadership Team would like to thank our partners, sponsors and participants for contributing to another successful Wanderlust Challenge photo scavenger hunt and the successful return to in-person outdoor events that made these grants possible,” Clapp said in announcing the awards.
The following local organizations received Winterfest funding:
Harwood Youth Lacrosse — To support youth coaching and equipment for its K-2 intro to lacrosse program.
The Children’s Room — To support the “Soccer for Little Feet” program for 80 preschoolers.
Waterbury Rotary Club — Sponsorship for the new Green Mountain Sports and Recreation Show launching this fall.
Waterbury Skate Park — To support the planning and development of a new concrete skatepark facility.
Waterbury Youth Soccer — To support training for volunteer coaches, and new equipment for 300 participating Waterbury-area families.
MakerSphere — To support the 2022 River of Light Parade.
Waterbury Co-Ed Volleyball — To support its winter indoor program.
Clyde Wittemore Little League — To fund new uniforms for the softball and baseball teams.
Green Mountain Performing Arts — To support summer camp programs.
Harwood Youth Hockey — To help fund the “Try Hockey” clinics for young families interested in introducing their kids to the sport.
Looking ahead to the 2023 calendar, Waterbury Winterfest volunteers anticipate returning the event to its full range of activities next winter. Winterfest has been scaled back for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clapp said organizers will firm up dates for the Winterfest 2023 in the fall.
RW funds four efforts
Also this spring, the Revitalizing Waterbury Board of Directors announced four recipients of its Event and Project Sponsorship Grants for 2022.
Waterbury Rotary Club, Waterbury Area Food Shelf, A River Runs Through It Gardening Club, and The Children’s Room/Bridgeside Books were selected for awards.
The program provides cash grants and sponsorships to local organizations seeking to conduct events and projects that align with Revitalizing Waterbury’s mission to support the community.
“Our hope is that these organizations and their projects will connect people with each other in meaningful ways and promote Waterbury as a destination for visitors,” said Executive Director Karen Nevin. “We received many outstanding applications for funding and we are excited about all the fabulous projects and events happening in our town.”
A total of $1,500 was awarded. Waterbury Rotary Club’s grant sponsored its first Concert in the Park on June 2. Another grant will support The Children’s Room and Bridgeside Books to collaborate on holding a Drag Queen Story Hour in August.
The grant to the food shelf will help with soil and tools for their vegetable gardens to provide fresh produce to their clients this year. The gardening club will use its grant to put a new picnic table in the Waterbury Center Park at the intersection of Maple Street, Howard Avenue and Guptil Road.
