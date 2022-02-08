To the editor:
On behalf of Waterbury Winterfest, we would like to thank you and all who contributed to a successful second edition of our online Wanderlust Challenge and the return of our in-person mid-winter events in Waterbury.
This is the first year in our 11-year history that we’ve received the biggest snowstorm of the season in the middle of Winterfest. While it forced us to postpone the popular Wassailing event, the snow provided a beautiful and challenging backdrop for our family skate and ice events, snow soccer, biathlon, snow volleyball, fat biking and snow football. The snow proved ideal for sledding for kids and an epic backcountry snowshoe and skiing expedition from Blush Hill to Little River.
Thanks to all our sponsors and those who were able to join us for the opening starlight ski and the Party in the Park on Saturday.
In March, look forward to an online silent auction, a rescheduled Wassail event, and the re-opening of the Winterfest grants program to improve access to recreation in the Waterbury community.
Finally, congratulations to the teams Sage Wolf, Need Snow, and Mi- who topped 51 other teams on the Wanderlust 2022 Leader Board!
Waterbury Winterfest Leadership Team: Roger Clapp, Bill Minter, Natalie Sherman, Brenda Caforia-Weeber, Billy Vigdor, Eric Weeber, Louisa Hayes, Amy Scharf
