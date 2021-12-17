WDEV’s General Manager Steve “Corm” Cormier has joined an elite group of Vermont broadcasters.
Cormier was inducted into the Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame before more than 200 people at a special awards banquet in Burlington and a livestream audience on Dec. 4.
In accepting the honor, the broadcast veteran recognized those who helped him in his nearly 40-year career, particularly his wife Janet, and WDEV station owner Kenley D. Squier, another Hall of Fame member.
An award-winning on-air personality, Cormier has worked as a program director and sales manager. As general manager, he is in line to become a future owner of Radio Vermont Group which includes WDEV-AM, WDEV-FM, WCVT-FM and WLVB-FM. His community involvement includes serving as chair of the Fairfax Selectboard.
