Waterbury Winterfest returns this week with five days of in-person outdoor events, most of them this weekend.
“We are excited to bring back the in-person events,” says Roger Clapp, president of the organization, “but of course, we want to make sure that we’re being safe.”
This weekend also wraps up the three-week virtual “Wanderlust Challenge 2022” where people completed outdoor and inside tasks in small groups of family members or friends to compete for points and prizes. The grand prize for the team completing the most challenges will be awarded this weekend.
Organizer Brenda Caforia-Weeber said the challenge attracted over 50 teams and hundreds of entries by last weekend. “The competitive spirit and creativity is wonderful!”
Meanwhile, Winterfest in-person events were scheduled to begin Wednesday night at Dac Rowe Park with the Starlight Ski and Snowshoe. The schedule continues through this Sunday, Feb. 6, with daily events at multiple downtown parks and the Horseshoe at the State Office Complex.
Now in its 11th year, Winterfest before the COVID-19 pandemic featured a mix of outdoor and indoor activities held over 10 days. This year, all events are outdoors, participants are asked to wear masks, and the schedule even includes a vaccine clinic at Rusty Parker Park on Saturday, 1-4 p.m.
Activities this weekend include snow soccer and volleyball for kids, fat bike demonstrations, human bowling, and a concert by the local high school band, The DEW. One notable new event on Saturday morning is the adaptive biathlon presented by a partnership with Capital Region Nordic Alliance, Inc. and Green Mountain Adaptive Sports. It combines cross-country skiing and target practice where the guns operate with infrared light for the blind and individuals with low-vision. The organizers also will offer a virtual orienteering course. Everyone regardless of visual abilities is invited to check out these new events.
Weekday events are scheduled for evenings through Friday. Saturday’s schedule runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday wraps up with morning sledding at the Waterbury Public Library followed by afternoon choices of snow football at the horseshoe field and a snowshoe/ski trek from Blush Hill Country Club to Little River.
More information and registration is online at waterburywinterfest.com. Events are free although donations are welcome to support recreation activities in the community.
Community News Service is a collaboration with the University of Vermont’s Reporting & Documentary Storytelling program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.