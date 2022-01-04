As the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus spreads rapidly across the nation and in Vermont, cases statewide and locally surged over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays to the highest levels of the pandemic.
On Monday, the Vermont Department of Health reported COVID-19 data from the holiday weekend after offices were closed for several days. It included a total of 2,776 cases from Dec. 30 through Jan. 2 with a new record high of 1,471 reported for Dec. 30. That followed the trajectory last week of record-setting reports of 937 cases for Dec. 28 and 1,352 the following day.
The department also released the latest community-specific data for the seven days ending Wednesday, Dec. 29 that showed Waterbury with 130 new weekly cases, more than triple the previous weekly high of 41 cases recorded on Dec. 22.
The increase for Waterbury was the greatest single-week jump in cases for a single community in Washington County with Barre City a close second having recorded 123 new cases for the same time period. Barre City leads Washington County with the most cases of the pandemic, 1,910. Waterbury’s total since March 2020 is the second-greatest in the county at 664. Overall for Vermont, Waterbury last week ranked second in the Health Department’s rankings of community cases per 10,000 people. Its rate worked out to 321 cases per 10,000 in population, second only to that of St. Albans where the rate translated to 333 cases.
Other nearby communities including those in the Harwood Unified Union School District saw increases in the past week, but not on the magnitude of Waterbury’s spike: 38 cases were reported for Stowe, and 47 in Montpelier; Waitsfield saw 19 and Moretown 17; 5 were reported for Warren while Bolton logged just 3 and Middlesex 2, according to Health Department figures.
Although Monday’s report contained a sharp increase in cases, the number of Vermonters hospitalized only grew by 18 to 74 since last week. The number of COVID patients in intensive care also dropped from 19 to 14, according to the Health Department data.
Although national reports have noted increases in pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the past two weeks, Vermont so far has not seen a significant increase in child cases serious enough to warrant a hospital stay. “As of this morning there is 1 pediatric hospitalization,” said Health Department spokesman Ben Truman on Monday. “And the numbers over the past week have varied generally from 0 to low single digits.”
The jump in cases in Vermont following the holidays mirrors the national trend since the highly contagious Omicron variant has begun to spread. The New York Times on Monday reported that the United States is averaging more than 300,000 new cases a day for the first time in the pandemic.
State officials during last week’s COVID-19 press briefing with Gov. Phil Scott cautioned that Omicron is expected to drive case numbers sharply in the coming weeks, similar to the post-holiday surge seen last year. Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine also cautioned against focusing on case numbers given that people are turning to at-home tests more in the past few weeks. The state distributed more than 50,000 testing kits free during the past two holiday weeks with demand far exceeding the supply.
Gov. Phil Scott in his COVID-19 briefing last week acknowledged that state test distribution sites ran out before many could get them. “I understand the frustration, but we’re doing the best we can with what we have until the federal supply chain starts flowing,” he said. Additional tests are expected to be directed to the states as part of a federal initiative announced last week by President Joe Biden to distribute a half-billion tests starting in January.
The Health Department website has a short online form for people to use to report results of their home tests although it is not clear to what extent people are doing so. The state case numbers are likely to be incomplete as they reflect results from PCR tests administered at state testing sites and any results individuals report themselves, Levine noted.
Home testingSchools reopened across Vermont on Monday after home test kits were distributed to families to test students in grades K-12 heading back to the classroom. Home tests were not available for school teachers or staff. The tests were not required for students to return to school, but they were recommended as many COVID-19 infections currently do not present with symptoms, so an individual could be infected and contagious without knowing.
It was unclear from the state announcement why preschoolers were not included in the distribution. Waitsfield Principal Kaiya Korb, an administrator leading COVID-19 response in the Harwood Unified Union School District, said she hoped more tests would become available for the youngest group of students who are 3 or 4 years old and do not qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine yet. “There are testing kits approved for those under 5 and we hope those will become more widely available,” Korb said.
Asked about tests for preschool-aged children, Vermont Education Secretary Dan French said, “It was a question of supply. We are aware of the concern over PreK but we wanted to make sure we had K-12 covered.”
Both families and school officials headed into the week with concern for virus spread once classes resumed. Prior to the holiday vacation, schools were struggling to stay fully staffed. Brookside Primary School in Waterbury closed one day early for break due to insufficient staffing. New COVID-19 cases also continued to mount over the break. A memo to staff and families on Dec. 31 said that school officials had been notified of 44 new cases among staff and students during the vacation week. Schools have been officially reporting cases where individuals were contagious in schools, that count stood at 65 cases for the school year so far before the December break.
Secretary French last week acknowledged that there may be school closings in the coming weeks across Vermont for just those reasons. Despite that, there are no plans in place to encourage schools to switch to remote learning this year. In fact, schools that close due to COVID-19 are required to make up missed days in order to meet the annual minimum number of days for the school year. French said Education Agency officials are reviewing the process by which schools may request waivers to avoid making up missed days and new steps would be announced in the coming weeks.
French also described how the state hopes to shift school testing efforts in the next month or so to rely on rapid tests administered at home to shift the burden from school staff who now oversee testing in schools.
Harwood school officials said they would continue voluntary surveillance testing on Mondays. Additional rapid tests would be used in the Test to Stay effort for unvaccinated students who are close contacts with others who test positive, they said.
School officials also continue to encourage parents to get children vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine is available free to children age 5 and up. This week the Federal Drug Administration approved booster shots for those aged 12-15. That still needs approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which is expected soon. Gov. Scott on Monday said the state was preparing its online registration portal to handle booster appointments for this adolescent group as soon as the final approval is announced.
Adapting CDC adviceThe Vermont Department of Health last week also announced that the state has adopted new guidance from the federal CDC regarding isolation and quarantine with an additional testing step. The detailed instructions can be found on the Health Department website, healthvermont.gov
Isolation refers to the time following a positive test or start of COVID-19 symptoms. Quarantine refers to time following exposure to an infected person when a person is a close contact but free of infection.
“Under the new state guidance, a person with a positive test – regardless of vaccination status – should stay home and isolate for 5 days and notify close contacts that you have tested positive,” the Health Department said.
The isolation period may end after five days if the person has two negative antigen tests performed at least 24 hours apart, starting no earlier than day 4; if they either never had symptoms or symptoms have improved and they feel well; if they have had no fever for at least 24 hours without medication. The guidance also recommends wearing a mask around others for another five days.
CDC officials have said the new recommendations aimed to strike a balance between what they thought the public could practically manage and information about the latest COVID-19 Omicron variant that indicates it is most contagious a couple of days before and after symptoms begin.
State officials acknowledge that they cannot require people infected to take tests before ending isolation, but Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said it’s highly recommended because testing adds “an important additional layer of protection while exiting isolation, especially in light of the high levels of community transmission of omicron variant we are experiencing.”
The state’s updated quarantine guidance outlines actions for people who have been exposed to COVID-19 to follow depending on their vaccination status.
Those who are vaccinated and boosted, or whose primary vaccines were recent do not need to quarantine, but they should wear a mask around others for 10 days. The guidelines recommend a COVID test on day 5 or as soon as symptoms develop. Those who are not vaccinated at all or who have not received a booster shot and their primary shots were more than six months ago should quarantine for five days if exposed to COVID-19, the new guidance states. The quarantine period may end if they don’t develop symptoms or test negative after five days with either one PCR/LAMP test or two rapid antigen tests. Wearing a mask around others through day 10 is also recommended.
Finally, daily testing continues at the Waterbury Ambulance Station at 1727 Guptil Road in Waterbury Center. Given the recent high demand for testing, appointments for tests are highly recommended.
Details on making a testing appointment, what to do if you test positive, are a close contact, etc. are online on the Health Department website at healthvermont.gov/covid-19
