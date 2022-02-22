Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.