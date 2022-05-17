The Vermont Legislature wrapped up its work for the biennium last week and along with the conclusion of the session comes a flurry of announcements from lawmakers and elected office-holders regarding their intentions given that it’s an election year.
The entire 180-member General Assembly will be on the ballot in November along with statewide offices from governor to treasurer. Likewise, voters will fill two of Vermont’s three seats in Congress — U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy’s seat will be open as well as Rep. Peter Welch’s spot in the House as he is running to join Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Senate.
Although many of the early announcements have been from those choosing to step away from elected office this cycle, both of Waterbury’s representatives to the Vermont House say they will seek re-election. Rep. Theresa Wood and Rep. Tom Stevens, both Democrats from Waterbury, are the House members for the Washington-Chittenden district covering Waterbury, Bolton, Huntington and Buel’s Gore.
First elected to the House in 2008, Stevens is finishing his seventh term; he chairs the House Committee on General, Housing, and Military Affairs. Appointed to the House in 2015, Wood will be seeking her fourth term; she is vice chair of the House Committee on Human Services.
Wood filed with the Secretary of State’s office on Monday. Stevens said he is gathering the necessary signatures to file by the May 26 deadline to appear on the Aug. 9 primary ballot.
So far no challengers have announced plans to run for the seats.
Waterbury is in the Washington state Senate district where incumbent Sen. Anthony Pollina, P/D, has announced he will not seek re-election. Sen. Andrew Perchlik, D/P, has announced plans to run again; Sen. Ann Cummings, a Democrat, has not disclosed her plans yet. Jeremy Hansen, an associate professor of computer science at Norwich University announced that he is running as a Democrat in the primary and would seek the Progressive nomination as well if he advances to the general election.
