To the community:
The Waterbury Recreation Committee supports a vote of YES on Article 8 for the town budget on Town Meeting Day, March 1, 2022.
This Article allocates $50,000 for recreation planning at Hope Davey Park and the property surrounding the Ice Center (River Road property).
The town is seeking voter support for a process that includes community input to define recreation needs and determine the capacity of park facilities and resources.
The money will help develop a prioritized plan that allows for shared community use and management of the town assets.
Submitted by Frank Spaulding, chair
Waterbury Recreation Committee
Committee members: Meg Baldor, Jane Brown, Paul Lawson, Bill Minter, Phoebe Pelkey
