Following a special session of the legislature late last month and Gov. Phil Scott’s signature, cities and towns across Vermont have been cleared to issue their own requirements regarding wearing masks indoors as a COVID-19 precaution.
The Waterbury Select Board like other local legislative bodies will take up the issue at its next meeting Monday, Dec. 6.
As of press time this week, the board did not have a specific recommendation to consider but the item will be on the next meeting agenda, according to board Chair Mark Frier.
“I certainly think it’s worth the discussion,” Frier said in an email reply to Waterbury Roundabout regarding the matter.
The move by the legislature came just before Thanksgiving as Gov. Phil Scott called a special one-day session for the House and Senate to consider passing legislation that specifically gives municipal governments permission to enact mask mandates stricter than current state guidance.
Vermont in recent weeks has seen growing numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths with some of the highest one-day totals of the pandemic along with record numbers of Vermonters hospitalized and in intensive care. Daily cases have averaged over 300 for the past two weeks and more than 400 Vermonters have died from the virus since the pandemic began, according to state Health Department data.
Locally, Waterbury and surrounding communities have seen fewer than 20 cases per week for the past several weeks. Meanwhile, cases in local schools have mounted faster in November than earlier in the school year. As of Nov. 30, the Harwood Unified Union School District had reported 29 cases with 19 of them in November.
The governor has resisted calls from public health officials, pediatricians and others to issue a mandate for people to wear masks in indoor public spaces. He and state Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine continue to recommend people wear masks indoors while they more strongly stress the importance for individuals to get vaccinated against the virus. Currently, the vaccine is available for people starting with children as young as age 5.
The measure passed by the legislature and signed into law by the governor allows for local select boards and city councils to issue mask mandates affecting places open to the public that would be in effect for 45 days with the ability to renew them every 30 days through April 2022.
Measures adopted by municipal governments would not apply to schools. Local schools in the Harwood district however have a mask mandate already in place since school opened in late August.
Brattleboro was the first community to enact a local mandate following the legislature’s move. Officials in other municipalities including Burlington, Montpelier, Barre and Stowe were also poised to act on mask measures.
Waterbury officials early in the pandemic issued a mask requirement that was rescinded this summer as cases fell and the statewide state of emergency due to the pandemic was also dropped.
Local practices currently vary with many local businesses suggesting people wear a mask indoors, but few requiring masks. An exception is the Waterbury Public Library which currently requires patrons to wear a mask. Other businesses such as the Village Market note on their entryways that masks are optional for both shoppers and staff.
In a message on social media last week, Stowe Street Cafe owner Nicole Grenier thanked customers for following the restaurant’s request that all wear masks indoors.
“We work in a small space, cases are still climbing here, and we have loved ones who are not yet fully vaccinated or boosted, including my young daughter,” she wrote. “We’ve unfortunately had several new customers lately get angry about our choices and verbally take their frustration out on our staff.”
She noted that the cafe’s indoor mask requirement and no inside dining policy are posted online and at the cafe. “Our staff are all kind, courteous people just trying their best to do their jobs well with kindness and compassion,” she said.
Karen Nevin, executive director at Revitalizing Waterbury, said the business organization’s board doesn’t meet again until Dec. 14 and has not discussed the matter recently. “RW continues to support businesses with whatever choices they make regarding masks in accordance with the state regulations on mask wearing/COVID-19 safety protocols, which is a continuation of what we have been doing during the pandemic,” she said.
