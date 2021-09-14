{div}{div}Saturday marked the 20 years since the terrorist attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.
In Waterbury, the somber anniversary was observed by the Waterbury Fire Department where a ladder truck flew a giant American flag over South Main Street all day. Photo by Lisa Scagliotti
Inside the station, firefighters held their annual Sept. 11 blood drive with the American Red Cross. Fire Chief Gary Dillon said the effort exceeded its goal and collected 43 units of blood.
At 6 p.m., members of the American Legion Post 59 held a short ceremony on Stowe Street to commemorate the occasion and honor members of the U.S. military for whom Sept. 11 motivated their service. About 40 people gathered in the street which was closed for the arts festival held earlier in the day. They lit and held candles during remarks by legion leaders.
Photos by Gordon Miller{/div}{/div}{/div}
